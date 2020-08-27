See More Speed Reads
Kenosha
Edit

Wisconsin officials identify Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake, said Blake's car had knife, no gun

1:51 a.m.
Protester in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was holding on to Jacob Blake's shirt, trying to prevent him from getting into his SUV, when he shot him seven times in the back, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Wednesday.

Officers arrived at Blake's address responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend wasn't supposed to be there, the state DOJ said. Officers tried to arrest Blake on a domestic warrant uncovered en route to the scene, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. One officer tased him, and when he continued trying to leave the scene, three officers followed him at close range. Sheskey grabbed and shot him after he "leaned forward" into the driver's side door, the Wisconsin DOJ said. State officers found a knife on the floorboard, but no other weapons in the car, and it is unclear if the Kenosha police officers knew about the knife. Blake was shot less than three minutes after police arrived.

Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police, has ben place on administrative leave, along with the other officers involved. Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for patience Wednesday, saying, "We will only decide whether any Kenosha police officer is going to be charged with a crime and that can only occur if we believe that that crime can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Blake is now paralyzed, his family's lawyer said, and "it's going to take a miracle" for him to ever walk again. The shooting, following multiple other acts of police violence against Black Americans, prompted protests and unrest in Kenosha and elsewhere. A 17-year-old from Illinois who had come to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing two protesters and wounding another Tuesday night. Videos from Tuesday night show Kenosha police handing out water to the gunman and other militia members and thanking them for being there. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Holocaust survivor, 88, awarded diploma she always dreamed about

1:48 a.m.

Because of World War II, Miriam Schreiber couldn't go to school, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to educate herself.

Schreiber taught herself how to speak six languages and "read books day and night," she told The Washington Post. "I still do." The 88-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut, resident is a Holocaust survivor. Born in Poland, the war broke out right before she was about to begin the first grade, and her "entire life was interrupted within minutes." She survived six years in a Siberian slave labor camp, and soon after the war, met her husband, Saul Schreiber. In 1960, they immigrated to the United States.

They wanted their children to have the educational opportunities they missed out on, and worked hard in order to have the money to send them to school. Son Bernie Schreiber became a teacher, and he told the Post, "We became successful because of my parents. My brother Bob was able to buy and build his own business successfully. I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination."

When the seniors at New England Jewish Academy heard Miriam's story, and learned that she regretted never receiving a formal education, they all agreed that she should receive an honorary diploma at their graduation. Because of the pandemic, the event was canceled, but a small, socially distanced ceremony was held on Aug. 16, just for Schreiber. "When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it," she told the Post. "I just couldn't believe it was mine." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

This 3-year-old baker has delivered more than 1,000 cookies to first responders

1:13 a.m.

Mia Villa is spreading happiness across her community, one chocolate chip cookie at a time.

She's only three years old, but has a lot of baking experience under her belt — she's been making cookies with her mom, Devin Villa, since she was 18 months old. They specialize in chocolate chip cookies, and at the beginning of the pandemic, Devin came up with an idea to show their appreciation for first responders through homemade treats. "The world was feeling down and we needed some kindness," she told Good Morning America.

 Since then, they have safely delivered more than 1,000 cookies across Stillwater, New York, and the surrounding area, dropping them off at hospitals, grocery stores, veterinarian offices, and police and fire departments. Mia's not just a baker, though — she is also an artist, and each cookie delivery also comes with an original drawing. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

Biden spokesman likens the Republican National Convention to the Twilight Zone

12:46 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Since Monday, speakers at the Republican National Convention have painted a dire picture of how they imagine life would be like under a President Joe Biden, saying it won't be safe to go outside due to mob violence, but it won't matter anyway because no one will have any jobs and all the businesses will be closed.

Biden didn't make any comments about the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, focusing instead on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. He said the fact that Blake was shot in front of his children made him "sick," and decried the looting that took place in the aftermath of peaceful protests. "Needless violence won't heal us," Biden said. "We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."

While Biden stayed mum on the RNC, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and spokesman Andrew Bates did not. Bates told NBC News the RNC has been filled with "toxic divisiveness, Twilight Zone conspiracy theories, and dangerous misinformation about the pandemic that Trump has failed to make headway with for months."

Harris connected with supporters via text, sending out a message ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's speech. She told donors she's "not worried about what he's going to say — I know it will be nothing but lies." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Edit

Mike Pence's rabid case for Trump

12:29 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Concede nothing — that strategy informed the speech of Vice President Mike Pence at the RNC Wednesday night from beginning to end. In this respect at least, the speech showed that Pence has learned something important, and something potentially quite politically potent, from the man with whom he serves. Trump appealed to hardcore members of the Republican base in 2016 because those voters liked that he was a vicious fighter. Pence's delivery of his remarks was smooth and polished, his tone one of sorrow instead of anger. But the speech itself was rabid — a relentless (and often thoroughly mendacious) assault on Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the entire worldview of liberals and progressives.

Just days following what appears to be another unjustified shooting of a Black man by a police officer, this time in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Pence said nothing to acknowledge the injustice felt by so many Black Americans at the hands of armed agents of the state. Instead he praised the police in general and singled out only the riots that have followed the event and vowed that "the violence must stop," with his voice rising in crescendo to declare, "We will have law and order on the streets of this country."

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Biden issued a strong statement both acknowledging the suffering of Black Americans and denouncing acts of violence that solve nothing and only harm communities and businesses. But Pence had no time for such nuance. He proclaimed that "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." He asserted, against abundant evidence from his long political career, that Biden won't defend the police, "not now, not ever."

And so it was as Pence talked about foreign policy, accusing Biden of being a "cheerleader for Communist China." And as he turned to economics and the culture war, claiming that Biden would be a "Trojan horse" for the "radical left" that would bring "socialism and decline."

Republicans, by contrast, have an agenda "based on freedom," Pence declared, and it's rooted in an American past for which not a single word of ambivalence is permitted and not a single act of progress is required. The country was born great. Donald Trump made it great again. And now in his second term, he can make it great yet again, post-COVID-19. Because nothing bad in America comes from within. The country can fall victim for a time to outside malignancies (a virus, an ideological pathogen), but they can always be banished. As long as a man with "energy and resolve" is at the helm.

That man is supposedly Donald Trump. And on Wednesday night, Mike Pence made a case for his re-election based almost entirely on force of will — and a determination to yield not one millimeter of ground to the opposition. Damon Linker

police brutality protests
Edit

NBA season reportedly up in the air after 'ugly' NBA players' meeting on boycott

12:19 a.m.

Led by the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday in a boycott prompted by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It appears likely that Thursday's games are off, too, as the NBA Board of Governors is hold an emergency meeting. The NBA players, quarantined together in a tournament bubble in Florida, met privately Wednesday night, according to multiple reports, to discuss what to do next. It was evidently a tense, emotional gathering.

Both Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, voted to boycott the remainder of the season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, then walked out, led by Lakers star LeBron James. All the other teams voted to play on, he added. But it isn't clear what that means in practice. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's reported that the move by the Clippers and Lakers "was considered more of a polling, than a final vote," though "the resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air."

Other sports leagues — MLB, WNBA, Major League Soccer, and tennis — suspended their games in solidarity with the NBA. "We keep loving this country and this country doesn't love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers lamented Tuesday night. LeBron James tweeted in all-caps Wednesday: "F--k this man!!!! We demand change. Sick of it." Peter Weber

Opinion
Edit

Trump is about to bungle another natural disaster

12:10 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

While the third night of the Republican National Convention progressed, Hurricane Laura was bearing down on Louisiana and Texas. At time of writing, it had reportedly strengthened nearly to Category 5 status, and may end up being one of the 10 strongest hurricanes ever recorded making landfall on the continental U.S.

Yet the looming hurricane was barely mentioned during the night's convention proceedings, including a brief note during the opening prayer and a short aside from Vice President Mike Pence. "Our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted," he said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency "has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm's way."

In reality, there is little doubt that the Trump administration is going to botch the response to this onrushing disaster. Trump did not manage the response to Hurricane Harvey well, and did almost nothing in response to Hurricane Maria. In Puerto Rico after the latter storm, nearly 3,000 people died in large part because the island went so long without power, cleanup, or rebuilding. We are also months into a viral pandemic that he has catastrophically bungled.

What's more, today state budgets have been hamstrung by the coronavirus economic collapse, and Republicans refuse to rescue them. Trump also recently diverted a bunch of FEMA money to pay for a brief boost to unemployment benefits because his party didn't want to authorize additional funding through Congress. When a gormless reality TV host is president, this is the kind of thing that tends to happen. Ryan Cooper

Opinion
Edit

Night 3 of the RNC featured a conspicuous lack of Donald Trump

August 26, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Where was President Trump on Wednesday night?

The president loves the spotlight, and he doesn't much like to share it. It's why he was addicted to rallies before the pandemic, and why he did daily coronavirus briefings until his aides convinced him those performances were hurting him politically. Naturally, Trump's campaign announced he would speak all four nights of the Republican National Convention. The RNC is a TV show, and Donald Trump loves being on TV.

That's how it worked the first two nights of the convention. The president played the role of a talk show host — popping up between speeches to grant live on-camera pardons and host a naturalization ceremony for immigrants becoming citizens.

And then, on Wednesday, almost nothing. Trump was completely absent until a brief appearance at Fort McHenry at the end of the night after Vice President Mike Pence's speech. He never said a word. It was a decidedly un-Trumpian performance. So what gives?

One possibility: Trump's use of the White House and his official powers during the convention came under widespread criticism on Wednesday, as pundits debated whether the Hatch Act — which prohibits executive branch employees from political activity — had become a dead letter.

But it seems doubtful that the president, who never likes to admit a mistake or that his critics are right, would back down in the face of disapproval. Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, openly scoffed at the naysayers earlier Wednesday. "Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about the Hatch Act, he said.

More likely: With Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Gulf Coast, with protesters shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and with the NBA and other professional sports activities suddenly shutting down in protest of police violence, the president and his advisers may have decided it would look frivolous for him to be playing TV host. Wednesday was a bad day in America. Playing entertainer-in-chief would have been a bad look.

The president will get back in front of cameras on Thursday, giving his official speech accepting the GOP's nomination for re-election. It never takes long for Donald Trump to find the spotlight. Joel Mathis

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.