10 things you need to know today: August 30, 2020

1 person shot and killed amid clashing Portland protests

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening. The shooting occurred amid dueling protests — a large caravan of President Trump supporters and Black Lives Matters demonstrators clashed in the city — although it's unclear if the incident was directly linked to the fighting. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded quickly to the victim after getting word of gunshots shortly before 9 p.m., but the man, who police said was shot in the chest, did not survive. The police have not released any information about a possible shooter, but The Associated Press reports the victim appeared to be a white man wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group that has a history of fighting with protesters. Images and video purportedly depicting the shooting have been posted online, and homicide detectives are looking for more evidence. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]