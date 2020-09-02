10 things you need to know today: September 2, 2020

U.S. refuses to join 170 countries in producing coronavirus vaccine

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would not join the more than 170 countries considering participating in the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or Covax, aiming to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and distribute it to the most vulnerable populations. The Trump administration's decision to stay out was partly due to the World Health Organization's leadership in the effort. The U.S. has withdrawn from and criticized the WHO, accusing it of contributing to the coronavirus' spread. White House spokesperson Judd Deere said the U.S. would work with other countries in its vaccine development efforts, "but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China." The White House is confident the U.S. will win the global race to produce a vaccine. [The Washington Post]