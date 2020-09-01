Trump says politicians are pushing a 'destructive message' that the nation is 'oppressive or racist'

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, despite local officials sharing their concerns that his trip would incite further unrest.

Trump has been referring to himself as a "law and order" president, with his campaign pushing the message that if he is not re-elected, extreme riots and violence will overtake the United States. While speaking at a roundtable discussion on community safety, Trump said that in order to "stop the political violence, we must also confront the radical ideology that includes this violence. Reckless far-left politicians continue to push the destructive message that our nation and our law enforcement are oppressive or racist."

Late last month, a white police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, at least seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. Anti-police brutality protests broke out, and during one demonstration, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly fatally shot two people and wounded a third; he has been charged with murder.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has condemned the violence on all sides, and on Monday said Trump and his rhetoric are stoking division. Trump did not join Biden in denouncing the violence, but did say during a Fox News interview that the use of excessive force by law enforcement is comparable to a golfer messing up. "Shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn't you have done something different?" he said. "Couldn't you have wrestled him? But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot putt." Catherine Garcia