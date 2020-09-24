10 things you need to know today: September 24, 2020

NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers dies at 77

Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears' legendary running back, died Wednesday. He was 77. Sayers had been living with dementia, which his wife previously suggested was partially a result of his football career. On the gridiron, Sayers was considered one of the best running backs the NFL has ever seen, particularly when he got out into the open field. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at just 34 years old. Off the field, Sayers was known for being a great teammate and the friendship he developed with his Bears backfield mate, Brian Piccolo. Sayers, who was Black, and Piccolo, who was white, became roommates after the Bears dropped their policy of segregating players by race for hotel room assignments. Their friendship was depicted in the 1971 film Brian's Song. [The Associated Press]