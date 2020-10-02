10 things you need to know today: October 2, 2020

Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

President Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump was tested after a top aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive this week after traveling with him on Air Force One and Marine One this week. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president tweeted just before 1 a.m. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump has downplayed the severity of the pandemic, telling people in the early days of the crisis that the virus would vanish "like magic." For months, he declined to appear in public wearing a mask, and has mocked his rival in the November presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, for always wearing a mask in public, even though Trump's top health advisers say face coverings are the best way to curb the spread of the coronavirus. [The Washington Post]