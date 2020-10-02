See More Speed Reads
Better late than never
Trump calls into Fox News, says he condemns the KKK, Proud Boys, and 'all white supremacists'

12:07 a.m.

Two days after a presidential debate in which President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, he called into Fox News host Sean Hannity's show to denounce the Ku Klux Klan and the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

"I have to say, I've said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK," Trump claimed Thursday night. "I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that." He then said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "should condemn antifa," calling the anti-fascism movement "a really bad group of people."

During the debate, Trump said he was "willing" to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, but claimed that "almost" all of the violence he sees is "from the left wing, not the right wing." When pressed by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump said, "Give me a name, give me a name, who would you like me to condemn?"

Both Wallace and Biden said "white supremacists" and "Proud Boys," and Trump responded: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem." The Proud Boys quickly celebrated the shout out, but the next day, Trump told reporters he actually had had no clue who the Proud Boys are and they need to let law enforcement do their job. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump says he's tested positive for COVID-19

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted early Friday morning that both he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump said. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" The president and first lady were tested after one of his close advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus. She traveled with Trump on Tuesday to Cleveland for the presidential debate and again on Wednesday for a rally in Minnesota. Hicks reportedly began to feel ill while in Minnesota, and quarantined aboard Air Force One on the trip back to Washington.

In a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany that was made public, Sean Conley, the physician to the president, said both Trumps "are well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments." Catherine Garcia

speaking out
H.R. McMaster says Trump is 'aiding and abetting' Putin's election interference efforts

1:00 a.m.
H.R. McMaster.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Thursday said President Trump is "aiding and abetting" efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump needs to be "direct" and call Putin out "for what he's doing," McMaster told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson. "This sustained campaign of disruption, disinformation, and denial is aided by any leader who doesn't acknowledge it. That is why I think the president needs to be much stronger in condemning this effort to really reduce our confidence in who we are as a country."

McMaster said it is clear that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and Trump believes if he "confronts Putin directly" it will "inadvertently draw his own election into question."

McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general, left the Trump White House in 2018, after one year as national security adviser. He has largely been silent regarding Trump, refraining from publicly criticizing the president, and is now making the rounds to promote his new book, Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World. Catherine Garcia

I really don't care do u?
Melania Trump suggests she doesn't 'give a f--k about Christmas stuff and decorations' in secret recording

12:03 a.m.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump, gave some of her covertly recorded phone conversations to CNN, and Anderson Cooper played excerpts on his show Thursday night.

The recordings include one, written about in Winston Wolkoff's new book, where Trump says the migrant children separated from their parents under her husband's policies are happy they have beds. But a new recording has the first lady using NSFW language to complain about people blaming her for child separation and other unpopular Trump policies, and having to decorate the White House for Christmas.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him, I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," Trump said in the July 2018 recording. "I'm working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? ... Okay, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f---ing break."

Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, slammed Winston Wolkoff in a statement to CNN: "Secretly taping the first lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance."

President Trump has made saying "Merry Christmas" a big part of his pitch to conservative Christian supporters. So some people trolled the first couple for Melania Trump's newly unveiled opinion about Christmas decorations. "As a Catholic, I resent when Donald Trump and his family mock Christians and look down on our faith," tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). "We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not 'hustlers' as Trump has called us. I urge the president and first lady to stop disrespecting Christians."

Others, like Obama White House alumnus Patrick Dillon, suggested Melania had a point. Peter Weber

coronavirus
Trump, first lady awaiting test results after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

October 1, 2020

President Trump confirmed on Thursday night that Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive for the coronavirus, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is awaiting the results of his own test.

Hicks "wears masks a lot but she tested positive," Trump said. "Then I just went out with a test ... the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know." Trump said he spends "a lot of time with Hope," and she is "tremendous." She is also "a very warm person," he added. "She has a hard time, when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know, she wants to treat them great, not say, 'Stay away, I can't get near you.' It's a very, very tough disease."

Hicks traveled with Trump to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday as well as a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. She was spotted by reporters on multiple occasions this week not wearing a mask, including once while in a van with Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and campaign adviser Jason Miller.

After Trump's Hannity appearance, his public schedule for Friday was released, CNN reports, and it shows the president attending a fundraiser at his Trump International Hotel in Washington and then heading out to Sanford, Florida, for a campaign rally. Trump has since tweeted that "the first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Bipartisan talks continue as House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus measure

October 1, 2020
Nancy Pelosi.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House on Thursday night passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but it has little chance of advancing in the GOP-led Senate, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is still trying to work out a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that is acceptable to Democrats and Senate Republicans.

The measure is a scaled-back version of the $3.4 trillion relief package passed by the House in May. No Republicans voted for it, and 20 Democrats, mostly from swing districts, also voted against it. Pelosi is facing pressure from some Democrats to reach a quick compromise with Mnuchin, who is offering a $1.6 trillion bill, but she said on the floor before Thursday's vote that this is a "values debate. It's important for people to know what this fight is about. The people have needs, and we have to meet them."

When it comes to offering relief, Democrats are pushing for more aid to go to state and local governments, while the GOP wants liability protections for schools and businesses, Politico reports. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday night she is still reviewing the latest documents from Mnuchin, and "even if we come to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to — it's the language." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Report: Top Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

October 1, 2020
Hope Hicks.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest advisers, has tested positive for COVID-19, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News.

Hicks traveled on Air Force One with Trump on Tuesday for the presidential debate in Cleveland, and again on Wednesday for a rally in Minnesota. Hicks was also spotted on Tuesday in a van with several people, including Trump adviser Stephen Miller and campaign adviser Jason Miller, not wearing a mask. Several people told Bloomberg News Hicks began to feel ill in Minnesota, and was quarantined on Air Force One during the flight back to Washington. She tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Trump is regularly tested for the coronavirus, and there is no indication that he has become infected, Bloomberg News reports. He rarely wears a mask, and during the debate mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for donning one during public appearances.

Hicks worked for Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, before serving as a press aide for his 2016 campaign and later the White House communications director. She left in 2018 but returned to the White House in February to serve as a counselor to Trump and an aide to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Catherine Garcia

russian intrigue
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he believes Putin was behind his poisoning

October 1, 2020
Alexei Navalny, left, and Vladimir Putin.
Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is certain Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for his poisoning in August, as he doesn't see "any other explanation."

In an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published Thursday, Navalny said he came to this conclusion after German military lab tests showed he was poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok; labs in France and Sweden later confirmed these findings. He fell ill on Aug. 20 during a flight from Siberia to Moscow, and after being hospitalized in Russia, was transferred to a hospital in Berlin, where he spent some time in a medically induced coma.

Navalny said only the heads of Russia's intelligence services could order the use of Novichok, and those leaders "cannot make a decision like that without being instructed by Putin. They report to him. I assert that Putin was behind the crime ... I'm not saying this out of self-flattery, but based on the facts. The most important fact is Novichok."

Navalny suggested that he was poisoned because Putin is worried about demonstrations in the Khabarovsk region of Russia and the anti-government protests in Belarus, following a contested election. "The system is fighting for its survival and we've just felt the consequences," he said. The Kremlin denies Putin had anything to do with the poisoning, and his spokesman accused Navalny of working for the CIA.

Late last month, Navalny was released from the hospital, and he remains in Germany. His spokesman said Navalny's apartment in Moscow has been seized and his bank accounts frozen, but Navalny told Der Spiegel he will return to Russia. Otherwise, it would mean "that Putin has won and achieved his goal. ... I'm not afraid. I would not give Putin the gift of not returning to Russia." Catherine Garcia

