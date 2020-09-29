-
Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists, tells Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by'10:43 p.m.
CNN's Jake Tapper declares the debate 'a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck'11:02 p.m.
The debate was so bad that circus workers say it's offensive to call it a circus11:01 p.m.
The GOP's odd fixation on magic words10:53 p.m.
Trump said Portland's sheriff supports him. Portland's sheriff said he's 'never supported Donald Trump' and never will.10:45 p.m.
Why refusing to answer court-packing questions won't help Biden10:15 p.m.
Trump mocks Biden for wearing masks while at public events10:11 p.m.
Trump refuses to answer Chris Wallace's very clear question about his taxes10:10 p.m.
