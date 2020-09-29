See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Edit

Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists, tells Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by'

10:43 p.m.

President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists by name during Tuesday night's debate, instead castigating antifa and calling the movement "a dangerous, radical group."

Moderator Chris Wallace said that Trump has repeatedly criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for not explicitly calling out left-wing extremist groups, and asked him if he was "willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence at a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland."

"Sure, I'm willing to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing," Trump responded. "I'm willing to do anything, I want to see peace." Wallace responded, "Then do it, sir," to which Trump replied, "You want to call them, what do you want to call them, give me a name, give me a name, who would you like me to condemn?"

Both Wallace and Biden said "white supremacists" and "Proud Boys," referring to the far-right extremist group. "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump responded. "I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem."

Biden noted that FBI Director Christopher Wray has described antifa as an ideology rather than an organized group, and Trump responded, "Well then you know what, he's wrong. That is not an idea. Antifa is bad, antifa is a dangerous radical group, and you've got to be careful of them, they'll overthrow you in two seconds." Catherine Garcia

2020 presidential debate
Edit

CNN's Jake Tapper declares the debate 'a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck'

11:02 p.m.

CNN's Jake Tapper doesn't think anyone won Tuesday night's tumultuous presidential debate.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off for the first time Tuesday night, but they didn't have many coherent discussions. Instead Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, all while failing to answer direct questions or even condemn white supremacists.

"That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck," Tapper concluded just after the debate wrapped. "That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn't even a debate. It was a disgrace. And it's primarily because of President Trump," as Trump was the one "lying," "maliciously attacking" Biden's son, and telling white supremacists to "stand back and stand by."

Watch Tapper's review — and Dana Bash's safe-for-cable addition — below. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 presidential debate
Edit

The debate was so bad that circus workers say it's offensive to call it a circus

11:01 p.m.
Clown.
iStock

The presidential debate was such a disaster that even circus workers want to distance themselves from it.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden spent the evening at each other's throats, earning their joint performance the designation of being "the most shameful interaction between two leaders ever" and an "embarrassment for the United States of America." In the post-debate coverage on CNN, Van Jones said that "people are referring to this as a circus, but my team is getting emails from circus workers saying they are careful and respectful, and that the comparison is wrong."

Just your daily reminder that life is basically The Onion now! Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

The GOP's odd fixation on magic words

10:53 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

There's a strange witchcraft in the Republican Party wherein the mere act of saying certain words can ward off grave evils. President Trump is its chief practitioner.

He invoked one such phrase at the first general election debate Tuesday night. "I don't think you have any law enforcement [support]," Trump told Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "You can't even say 'law enforcement,'" he continued, "because if you say those words, you're going to lose all of your radical left supporters. And why aren't you saying those words, Joe? Why won't you say the words 'law enforcement'?"

Also on Biden's list of phrases-that-must-not-be-named, Trump alleged, is "law and order." Furthermore, the reason there's been rioting and violence in American cities this past summer and during the Obama administration, Trump said, is that Democratic mayors "don't want to talk — like [Biden doesn't] — about 'law and order.'" If they would but pronounce the magic incantations, all this violence would disappear!

This is deeply silly, and reminiscent of nothing so much as the circa 2016 claim that the Islamic State arose because then-President Barack Obama would not say the words "radical Islamic terrorism" (or some variant thereof). Obama "is the founder" of the Islamic State, Trump said at a rally that year, as he "refuses to use the term [radical Islamic terrorism]. Every time another [ISIS attack] happens, I keep saying, 'I wonder if he's gonna say it this time?' And he doesn't say it." Around the same time, Trump ally Rudy Giuliani declared himself "disturbed ... for years" by Obama's failure to use the phrase, as did pundit Charles Krauthammer, and then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster repeated the charge in 2017.

Obama's explanation for his choice — that he didn't want to lump over a billion Muslims worldwide in with a far smaller number of murderous extremists — is debatable. Trump's implication that using the phrase was somehow necessary for preventing the rise of ISIS or defeating it once arisen is not debatable. It's nonsense.

ISIS would no more have been trounced by Obama labeling it "radical Islamic terrorism" than the last few months of rioting would have been forestalled by Democratic mayors saying "law and order" five times fast. (Could they say it at home alone, one wonders? Does the spell need an audience?) Verbal accuracy matters, but it isn't magic. Bonnie Kristian

2020 presidential debate
Edit

Trump said Portland's sheriff supports him. Portland's sheriff said he's 'never supported Donald Trump' and never will.

10:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump seemed to be in his element during a segment on law and order during Tuesday night's presidential debate — at least until he boasted that he had secured the endorsement of the "Portland sheriff."

Trump had goaded Democratic nominee Joe Biden to name a law enforcement agency that supports him — which Biden failed to do — and bragged about his own support among the police. But there was one problem: There is no Portland sheriff.

Presumably, Trump had intended to make a reference to Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, whose county includes Portland, Oregon. However, Reese himself quickly set the record straight on Twitter. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

Why refusing to answer court-packing questions won't help Biden

10:15 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Congressional Democrats have been talking about packing the Supreme Court, debate moderator Chris Wallace noted during Tuesday night's presidential debate, as well as reviving their longtime interest in ending the filibuster. And, Wallace added, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not always been forthcoming about his stance on these options for shifting the balance of power in Washington. "Are you willing to tell the American people tonight," Wallace asked Biden, "whether or not you will support" these proposals?

Biden wouldn't answer — and I can't understand why. "Whatever position I take in that, that'll become the issue," he said, arguing that the real issue is that "the American people should speak" — that is, they should vote before the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat is filled. Trump interrupted Biden's civics lesson on the importance of voting to declare Biden is "not going to answer the question." And, bizarrely, Biden agreed. "I'm not going to answer the question," he said, sputtering to reframe the question before trailing off with an exasperated, "Will you shut up, man?"

The exasperation is fair, but Biden was wrong to skip this question. Pivoting away from a topic you don't want to address is a timeworn debate tactic, but I can't fathom what strategic advantage Biden and his team imagined he'd gain here. Wallace asked a legitimate question. Voters deserve to know if a potential president supports court-packing or altering an important dynamic in Senate politicking. Whatever position he takes will become the issue, as Biden said — because the position he takes is, in fact, the issue.

Instead of giving a straight answer on court-packing, as he has in the past — or even something like, "I won't decide until I see what happens with Trump's Supreme Court nominee" — Biden gave the Trump campaign an excellent campaign ad, a blank canvas on which to paint susceptible voters' worst fears. (Never mind, of course, that Trump himself supports ending the filibuster if his own party runs the Senate.) Committed Biden voters may remember the "shut up" line tomorrow, but there will be plenty of fence-sitters with a nagging doubt about why he didn't just answer the question. Bonnie Kristian

2020 presidential debate
Edit

Trump mocks Biden for wearing masks while at public events

10:11 p.m.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During Tuesday night's debate, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Trump showcased their differing opinions on masks, rallies, and how to get the economy back up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked by moderator Chris Wallace about reopening the economy and schools, Biden said businesses must receive personal protective equipment and sanitation products in order to safely open their doors again. Biden was interrupted by Trump, who said, "Tell that to Nancy Pelosi," to which Biden responded that the House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have a recovery plan, but Trump won't meet with them as he "sits on his golf course." Trump quickly retorted, "You probably play more than I do Joe," which got a laugh out of Biden.

Trump told Wallace that Biden "wants to shut down this country and I want to keep it open," adding that health officials have "found elderly people with heart problems and diabetes and different problems are very, very vulnerable. Young children aren't, even younger people aren't, but he wants to shut it down." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that nationally, coronavirus cases among young adults jumped by more than 50 percent in August.

On the matter of wearing masks to stop the spread of coronavirus, Trump said he wears face coverings "when needed. I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away, he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen." Biden responded that masks make "a big difference," and noted that CDC Director Robert Redfield recently talked about how wearing masks and social distancing is more effective than a vaccine.

Regarding his decision to keep holding large rallies amid the pandemic, Trump said he still having them because "people want to hear what I have to say," and said because they are outside, "we have had no problem whatsoever." Biden shot back, saying Trump is "not worried" about the health of his supporters. "He's been totally irresponsible the way he's handled the social distancing and people wearing a mask, basically encouraging them not to," Biden said. "He's a fool on this." Catherine Garcia

2020 presidential debate
Edit

Trump refuses to answer Chris Wallace's very clear question about his taxes

10:10 p.m.

President Trump successfully blew off a yes or no question about his taxes.

The New York Times' report showing Trump constantly avoided paying federal income taxes was sure to come up in Tuesday's 2020 presidential debate. Indeed, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to verify if he only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017, but didn't really get an answer.

Despite Wallace making sure to note Trump's businesses likely paid taxes in those years, and that Trump paid taxes other years, Trump still avoided the moderator's actual question and said "I paid millions of dollars in taxes." Biden countered with a shout of "show us your tax returns," and Trump falsely insisted for the umpteenth time he couldn't release his tax returns because he's under an IRS audit. Even after Wallace repeated his question, Trump didn't answer.

Watch Trump's whole non-response below. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.