10 things you need to know today: October 22, 2020

Obama rebukes Trump in 1st speech for Biden campaign

Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Trump on Wednesday, slamming him for everything from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to his character. "Eight months into this pandemic, cases are rising again across this country," Obama said. "Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself." It was Obama's first appearance on the campaign trail on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Obama made fun of Trump for his obsession with TV ratings as Trump and Biden head into their final debate Thursday night. "This is not a reality show. This is reality," Obama said. "And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously." [The Washington Post]