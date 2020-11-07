10 things you need to know today: November 7, 2020

U.S. reports 132,700 new coronavirus cases, another record

The wave of new coronavirus infections in the United States showed record-breaking growth for the second straight week. The U.S. confirmed more than 132,700 new cases on Friday, the third straight single-day record above 100,000. The U.S. has confirmed more than 1,000 new deaths on four consecutive days. "Cases are going up exponentially in many different parts of the country," says Dr. Albert Ko, professor and department chair of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at the Yale School of Public Health. Testing has increased modestly in the past month, but public health experts said that was not the reason for the rise. "These are true increases; it's not just due to more testing," said Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiology professor. High positivity rates in many states also indicate many infections are going undetected. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 236,000. [NPR, The New York Times]