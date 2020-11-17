10 things you need to know today: November 17, 2020

Trump plans troop cuts before Biden inauguration

President Trump plans to make significant troop reductions in Afghanistan and smaller cuts in Iraq before he leaves office in January, The Associated Press and other news outlets reported Monday, citing U.S. officials. The order runs counter to advice from military leaders, although it falls short of Trump's promise to end America's long wars altogether. An announcement could come as early as this week, and the Pentagon has reportedly notified military commanders to get ready for the withdrawal. There are around 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq; Trump is reportedly aiming to get the number down to 2,500 in each country. The decision follows the departure of many leaders at the Pentagon, including former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who have been replaced with Trump loyalists who share his desire to clear out of war zones. [The Associated Press, CNN]