Trump reportedly asked advisers for options on how to strike Iran's main nuclear site

-
Trump reportedly asked advisers for options on how to strike Iran's main nuclear site9:17 p.m.
-
Category 4 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua11:22 p.m.
-
Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond expected to join Biden administration10:14 p.m.
-
Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon expected to get top White House job8:10 p.m.
-
Georgia's GOP secretary of state says Republicans are pressuring him over legal ballots7:25 p.m.
-
Dow Jones, S&P 500 reach record highs after Moderna's vaccine news5:48 p.m.
-
U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people5:36 p.m.
-
Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied5:24 p.m.
9:17 p.m.
11:22 p.m.
10:14 p.m.
8:10 p.m.
7:25 p.m.
5:48 p.m.
U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people
5:36 p.m.
5:24 p.m.