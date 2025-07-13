July 13 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include new TSA rules, FEMA cuts, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy complimenting Donald Trump's new wardrobe

By
published

This editorial cartoon takes place at a TSA security area at an airport. A man has just passed through the metal detector in bare, stinking feet. He says, “So glad they’re rid getting rid of the take off your shoes policy! So inconvenient!” At right, a TSA agent is scanning baggage that includes a pair of stinking shoes. The agent thinks to himself, “Inconvenient for who? Pee yew!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a flooded scene in Texas with a house underwater and various items floating away, including a tire. A FEMA truck is here with its back door open. The inside of the truck is mostly empty except for a few pieces of paper. There are two workers here and one says to the other, “It’s full of tax cuts for the rich.”

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸