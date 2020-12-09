10 things you need to know today: December 9, 2020

Army punishes 14 senior officers after Fort Hood deaths

The Army on Tuesday announced that it was punishing 14 senior officers over the murder of a soldier and several other deaths this year at Fort Hood, an Army base in Texas. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the senior officers had been "relieved or suspended from their positions" due to problems in the base culture "directly related to leadership failures." An Army official told CNN that the move was among the most sweeping disciplinary actions ever take by the Army, showing the depth of concerns about the seriousness of the problems at Fort Hood and the urgency of addressing issues of sexual assault, harassment, and violence against service members. The review that led to the punishment was ordered after the death of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old solder. Her remains were found in a shallow grave in June. The 20-year-old suspect, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, killed himself after police confronted him. [CNN]