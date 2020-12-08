Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP bid to void Biden's win

-
Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP bid to void Biden's win11:53 p.m.
Counties in Central California report zero ICU beds available due to surge of COVID-19 patients11:52 p.m.
White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks10:40 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-199:29 p.m.
House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority7:59 p.m.
Doug Jones is reportedly Biden's leading candidate for attorney general7:09 p.m.
Biden reportedly chooses Rep. Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary5:48 p.m.
Supreme Court denies GOP request to block Pennsylvania election certification5:32 p.m.
