another one bites the dust
Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejects GOP bid to void Biden's win

11:53 p.m.
Biden
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The Arizona Supreme Court agreed late Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, rejecting an appeal by Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward to void Biden's win due to alleged fraud. Biden beat President Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) certified last week, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Ward had filed her suit in Maricopa County Superior Court, but after a day and a half of testimony and oral arguments, she and her lawyers failed to persuade Judge Randall Warner that there's evidence of anything but a small number of honest mistakes in the vote count. The Arizona Supreme Court agreed unanimously.

Ward's team failed to "present any evidence of 'misconduct,' 'illegal votes,' or that the Biden Electors 'did not in fact receive the highest number of votes for office,' let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results," Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote. "The validity of an election is not voided by honest mistakes or omissions unless they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain," and "it is ordered affirming the trial court decision and confirming the election of the Biden Electors."

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld Biden's win hours after the U.S. Supreme Court tersely rejected a bid by a few Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers to decertify Biden's win in the Keystone State, and hours before the "safe harbor" deadline for resolving election disputes. Trump and his allies are have lost all but one of their more than 50 lawsuits to overturn Biden's win, according to a running tally by Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Counties in Central California report zero ICU beds available due to surge of COVID-19 patients

11:52 p.m.
Nurses in a Southern California ICU room.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least three counties in California's San Joaquin Valley, the state's agricultural hub, have no room left in their hospital intensive care units, due to an overwhelming amount of coronavirus patients.

Across the San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity is down to 5.6 percent, the Los Angeles Times reports. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has imposed a regional stay-at-home order for areas where ICU bed capacity is below 15 percent, which now affects the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, where capacity is at 10.1 percent.

The ICU is staffed with health care professionals who are specially trained to help patients who are critically ill, and people with severe cases of COVID-19 often end up in the ICU because they need to be placed on ventilators or have constant monitoring. When the intensive care units are full, COVID-19 patients could be placed in the emergency room, and some hospitals are setting up overflow sites for other patients.

In Santa Clara County, there are only 31 ICU beds open, less than 10 percent of the county's capacity, and some medical facilities report having zero open beds. "It is the worst we have seen, and it's continuing to worsen," Dr. Ahmad Kamal of Santa Clara County told the Times.

Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County Department of Public Health's interim health officer, echoed this, telling the Times, "All the things that you're hearing about how impacted our hospitals are, about how dire this situation with our ICUs is, it's absolutely true. That really is the reason that we want everyone to stay home as much as possible, at least for the next few weeks until we get this surge under control, as we try to work through the hospitalizations that are just coming in so quickly and try to provide the best care." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus stimulus update
White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

10:40 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), which included some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.

There is a bipartisan group of lawmakers working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."

Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling." Catherine Garcia

ugh
Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

9:29 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.

During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask.

"No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."

Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."

He did admit that his high profile is why he is receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying, "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying." Catherine Garcia

bipartisanship
House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority

7:59 p.m.
U.S. Army soldiers.
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

With a 335-78 bipartisan vote, the House passed a $741 billion defense policy bill on Tuesday.

As part of the measure, which passed with a veto-proof majority, service members will get pay raises, the names of Confederate fighters will be dropped from military bases, and Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange will receive new benefits. It also requires that during protests, federal officers must identify themselves and their agencies — a response to the anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations that swept the country over the summer.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the House "sent a strong, bipartisan message to the American people: Our service members and our national security are more important than politics."

President Trump has long objected to the bill, first saying he would veto it over the bases being renamed, then because he wanted the measure to include a repeal of legal protections for social media companies, a completely unrelated matter. The Senate will consider the legislation this week, and it is expected to pass overwhelmingly. Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Doug Jones is reportedly Biden's leading candidate for attorney general

7:09 p.m.
Doug Jones.
Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's list of attorney general contenders, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Jones, who lost his bid for re-election in November, was appointed the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in 1997, and prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, an attack that killed four Black girls. In 1988, Jones was the Alabama co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign, and in 2017, Biden campaigned for Jones when he ran for Senate.

When asked for comment, Jones told NBC News, "I've made a point of not commenting on any of the nomination process right now. They've got a process that they go through, and hopefully they'll wrap some of that up pretty soon. We'll see how it goes."

Two other people still under consideration for the position are Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general, and Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee whose hearing was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Catherine Garcia

filling the cabinet
Biden reportedly chooses Rep. Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary

5:48 p.m.
Rep. Marcia Fudge.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) has reportedly been chosen to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fudge and her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus have been pushing her as the next head of the Department of Agriculture. But as of Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden has chosen her for a different role, two people with knowledge of the decision tell Politico.

Politico's report comes after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), a chair of Biden's inaugural committee, said Tuesday that Fudge may not be USDA head, but that she "will be" in Biden's Cabinet. Clyburn had been "aggressively" lobbying for Fudge to have a Cabinet position, Politico writes.

Fudge told Politico last month that Black people usually don't get to have top Cabinet positions. "As this country becomes more and more diverse, we're going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. "You know, it's always 'we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.'"

Given that Fudge has a spot on the House's Agricultural Committee, she was reportedly angling to lead the USDA. But Biden is reportedly leaning toward bringing back Obama Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack instead. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Supreme Court denies GOP request to block Pennsylvania election certification

5:32 p.m.
Supreme Court building.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), to block the Keystone State from certifying its presidential election results.

Legal losses have become common for President Trump and his allies as they seek to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but this one is significant, since it's the first election-related dispute to reach the high court since the race was called.

It's not exactly clear what each individual justice thought of the plaintiffs' final brief, but there were no public dissents, and the decision to reject it — which was revealed via a one-line order — reportedly took just 34 minutes to make, indicating there was little drama.

There have been claims from both Trump supporters and critics alike that, with the balance of the court tilting conservative, the justices could, in fact, find a way to flip the results. That idea was always likely extreme, but some analysts argue the latest ruling makes them look even more hyperbolic. Tim O"Donnell

