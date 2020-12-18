10 things you need to know today: December 18, 2020

Cyclone Yasa hits Fiji with 160 mph winds

Tropical Cyclone Yasa slammed into Fiji on Thursday with top sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, destroying scores of homes and killing at least two people. The storm, which reached Category 5 strength the day before it hit shore, was one of the most powerful to ever strike the low-lying Pacific island nation of 900,000. The storm made landfall on Vanua Levu, threatening the island's 140,000 residents with high winds and torrential rains. The Fiji Meteorological Agency also warned of flooding from up to 10 feet of storm surge, and pleaded as the storm neared for people to "please move upland." Fiji is a small target for storms, and has only been hit by one storm of Category 3 or higher intensity. That storm, 2016's Category 5 Cyclone Winston, killed at least 40 people and left thousands homeless. [CNN, The Washington Post]