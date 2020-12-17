See More Speed Reads
More than 30 states hit Google with a 3rd antitrust lawsuit

December 17, 2020
Google
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Google has been hit with yet another antitrust lawsuit.

Over 30 states on Thursday filed a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of anticompetitive actions and of illegally maintaining a search monopoly, The New York Times and Axios report.

The lawsuit, which was led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, alleges that Google "improperly maintained and extended its search-related monopolies through exclusionary conduct that has harmed consumers, advertisers, and the competitive process itself," including by undermining competitors on search.

New York was among the states that joined the lawsuit, and New York Attorney General Letitia James's office said the states want to "counter any advantages that Google gained as a result of its anticompetitive conduct" and are asking the court to "restore a competitive marketplace," The Verge reports.

This comes just one day after Texas led a coalition of states filing a separate antitrust lawsuit against Google, that one concerning advertising. In October, the Department of Justice also sued Google for alleged antitrust violations, a lawsuit Bloomberg described as the "most significant antitrust case against an American company in two decades." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

1:53 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

"I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.

Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.

There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."

Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigation

1:22 p.m.
Sidney Powell.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Trump campaign may have distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell in its longshot fight to overturn the presidential election results, but President Trump has another job in mind for the controversial lawyer, The New York Times reports.

During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump discussed making Powell a special counsel investigating voter fraud, two people briefed on the discussion told the Times. The president's advisers were reportedly not fond of the idea — Powell has largely fallen out of favor even among Trump's most ardent loyalists because she's pushed baseless conspiracy theories that Trump's loss stemmed from a Venezuelan plot involving corrupted voting machines.

Powell was at the White House for the meeting, which reportedly became "raucous" at times, and accused Trump's advisers of being quitters, the Times' sources said. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were reportedly two of the people who rejected the idea.

Per the Times, the meeting also involved a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them. Giuliani has reportedly made separate but similar calls for the Department of Homeland Security to seize the machines, only to be told the department does not have the authority to do so. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

cyberattack
Trump again shows 'reluctance' to criticize Russia after suggesting China may have been behind cyberattack

12:41 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the "wiser" course for President Trump would be to refrain from commenting on the alleged Russian cyberattack which targeted several U.S. federal agencies and companies. But the president didn't completely follow that advice Saturday, when he expressed his views on the matter over Twitter.

Trump broke with the consensus by suggesting that China, not Russia, may have been the perpetrator, and that the urge to blame Russia stems from the media's fixation on Moscow as an antagonist. He didn't outright accuse Beijing or dismiss the possibility of the Kremlin's involvement, but the ambiguity of his comments is a departure from U.S. intelligence agencies and Pompeo himself, who said Russia was "pretty clearly" behind the incident.

The president also worked in another unfounded allegation of voter fraud, hinting that the cyberattack could have led to a hit on U.S. voting machines, costing him the election. There is no evidence to support any of those claims.

The comments were viewed by some as one more example of Trump's reluctance to potentially anger Russian President Vladimir Putin, a frequent criticism hurled at him throughout his time in the White House. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has reached distribution centers

11:28 a.m.

Distribution of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has "already begun," Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the logistics chief of the United States' vaccination effort, said Saturday.

The vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use Friday night, isn't quite out on the road yet, but the overall process is off and running, and doses have been moved from manufacturing sites to the central distributor, McKesson, Perna said. Boxes are being packed and loaded at McKesson centers, he added, and will go out on UPS and FedEx trucks Sunday morning.

"We have absolute confidence" McKesson and the two delivery companies "will deliver vaccines to the American people in a safe and timely manner," Perna said. Over the next week, 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be shipped out, he said, along with another 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already been rolled out.

While Perna was optimistic about the next stage, he also took responsibility for shortcomings involving the Pfizer-BioNTech rollout. Several states said the federal government has cut their anticipated vaccine allotments for next week by about 40 percent without explanation. Perna gave them one when he briefed the press Saturday, apologizing to the affected governors and stating that "nobody else failed" but him. He clarified there is no problem with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the distribution process, chalking it up instead to a planning error that overestimated the amount of vaccine available. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Marco Rubio latest lawmaker to receive COVID-19 vaccine

10:56 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is the latest U.S. lawmaker to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Rubio tweeted a photograph of the inoculation Saturday morning. He poked fun of himself for looking away from the needle, but expressed great confidence in the vaccine.

The senator joins several other prominent U.S. political leaders in getting vaccinated, including Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, all of whom got their shots Friday. While health care workers have priority access to the vaccine in the initial roll out, Rubio and the others are jumping the line to help instill public confidence in the process. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Stanford's vaccine distribution woes could be 'harbinger' of broader issue, left-out doctors say

10:38 a.m.
Stanford Health Care.
iStock.

Only seven of Stanford Medicine's 1,300 residents, many of whom have regularly been on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients, made the cut to receive the medical center's first set of coronavirus vaccine doses, some of which instead went to health care workers who don't attend to coronavirus patients and medical faculty who have been working from home. Stanford acknowledged the mistake and "profusely" apologized Friday, citing an algorithmic error, and some of the doctors have since been inoculated, but the mishap has raised concerns about vaccine distribution around the country.

James Dickerson, a 28-year-old internal medicine resident at Stanford, predicted similar controversies around the country, telling The Washington Post that the "devil is in the details." Another internal medicine resident, Christine Santiago, explained that residents "fall in this vague, unclear position" because "we're not fully employees of the workforce," suggesting that what happened at Stanford could be part of a broader issue. She tweeted that the "disparities in distribution" at Stanford may be "a harbinger" of what's to come for "underserved communities" across the U.S. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

cyberattack
Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

8:17 a.m.
Mike Pompeo.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort," marking a slight change in tone for the secretary who had previously suggested the hack may not have been out of the ordinary.

The New York Times notes that Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement.

President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin that he may keep quiet during the investigation. "I saw this in my time running the world's premier espionage service at the CIA," he said. "There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." Read more at NBC News and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

