10 things you need to know today: December 19, 2020

Pompeo: Russia 'pretty clearly' behind cyberattack on U.S.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort." The New York Times notes Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement. President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin he may keep quiet during the investigation because sometimes the "wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." [NBC News, The New York Times]