10 things you need to know today: December 26, 2020

Enhanced unemployment benefits set to lapse without Trump's relief bill signature

Expanded unemployment benefits for around 14 million Americans were set to expire Saturday, as President Trump continues to hold off on signing Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 pandemic relief bill. The enhanced jobless benefits from the previous relief package end Saturday, so even if Trump changes course and puts pen to paper later in the day a temporary lapse in payments is inevitable since states will need time to reprogram their computer systems to account for the new law, which includes an extra $300 per week on top of the usual state unemployment benefit. In that scenario, The New York Times reports, unemployed workers would still be able to claim the benefits. But a further delay would prove more costly, since states cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed. The payments would then restart in January, but the end date would remain the same, trimming the extension from 11 weeks to 10. [Reuters, The New York Times]