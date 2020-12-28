10 things you need to know today: December 28, 2020

Fauci: U.S. looking closely at new coronavirus strain

U.S. health officials believe the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is no more deadly or resistant to vaccines than the strain spreading through the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Sunday. Fauci said he supported the decision by public health officials to require travelers from Britain to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S., and said the new strain is something the U.S. should "follow very carefully." "We're looking at it very intensively now," he said on CNN's State of the Union. Fauci predicted that the general public in the U.S. would be eligible to be vaccinated by late March or early April. [The Associated Press]