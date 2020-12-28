Police charge Army Special Operations sergeant in Illinois bowling alley killings

Police in Rockford, Illinois, said Sunday that they arrested Duke Webb, a 37-year-old Army Special Operations sergeant based in Florida, for Saturday's fatal shootings at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley and bar-restaurant. Webb was charged with three counts of first degree murder and three more counts of attempted first degree murder, and his first court appearance is Monday.
Webb stands accused of fatally shooting three men, ages 65, 69, and 73, and wounding a 14-year-old boy shot in the face, a 16-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old man currently in critical condition. "We believe this was a completely random act," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Sunday. "There is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case." When officers arrived on the scene, Webb tried to hide two weapons and his identity, O'Shea said.
This is the deadliest year on record in Rockford, a city of 150,000 about 90 miles west of Chicago, and there were a 35 homicides, the most in one years since 1965, the Rockford Register Star reports. Several midsize cities across the U.S. have also reported record numbers of homicides this year, and the group Gun Violence Archives tallied more than 41,500 gun violence deaths in the U.S., a national record. Peter Weber
After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door."
"This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."
I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.
After researchers reported in October that the platypus, along with its other unique characteristics, glowed a psychedelic blue-green under black light, "others have begun their own investigations, mostly in Australian mammals," The New York Times reports. "Although results are preliminary, the findings suggest we may have to book a larger venue for the mammal rave."
At the Western Australian Museum, curator of mammals Kenny Travouillon borrowed a black light from the scorpion department and started looking for biofluorescence in their preserved mammal specimens. He found orange and green accents in an endangered marsupial called bilbies, bright white glowing in the quills of hedgehogs and porcupines, and signs of fluorescence in one of two species of wombat. "Kangaroos didn't seem to do very much at all," he added.
Jake Schoen, a conservation technician at the Toledo Zoo, tested the zoo's preserved platypus specimen then used a specially modified camera to photograph live Tasmanian devils. "The tricky part was having them sit still for a fraction of a second," he said, but when he did manage that with one of the animals, he captured a blue glow around her eyes, ears, and whiskers. "Presumably all of its skin is fluorescent," Schoen said.
As exciting as the discovery of biofluorescence in a wider variety of mammals than previously known — opossums and flying squirrels also glow under black light — researchers don't yet know if this quality has any significance for the animals themselves. "It would be incredibly surprising" if these animals "could make out these fluorescent patterns in any sort of natural lighting environment," Michael Bak at Sweden's Lund University told the Times. He noted that human fingernails and teeth also fluoresce, for some reason.
The NDAA passed with veto-proof bipartisan majorities in both the House and Senate, and both chambers will return this week to see if those majorities hold to override Trump's veto. The House will vote on Monday, and if it quashes the veto, as expected, the Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday. This would be the first time Congress has overridden one of Trump's rare vetoes. Trump objects to a provision in the bill directing the Pentagon to rename military bases named after Confederate generals, and also the lack of language repealing an unrelated measure granting social media and other internet platforms broad legal liability for content posted by their users.
The House at least will also vote Monday on legislation that would increase to $2,000 the $600 direct COVID-19 stimulus checks included in a $900 billion pandemic relief bill Trump signed Sunday night. That is the only one of Trump's post-signing demands Congress will likely take up during his last three weeks in office. Republicans generally oppose raising the amount of the stimulus checks, and while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he will try to force a vote on the House legislation, objections from Senate Republicans are all but guaranteed to sink the effort.
The last-minute lame-duck veto override attempts, Politico notes, are "the latest whiplash for the 116th Congress, which began with an epic 35-day government shutdown and will end with twin public health and economic crises." Peter Weber
"Mr. President, it's time to end this dark charade," the New York Post editorial board urged President Trump in a front page editorial Monday. The "dark charade," the Post explains, is the attempt by Trump and his lawyers to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election during a Jan. 6 "pro forma" session of Congress. "In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup," the Post editorial board said, laying out some reasons we know Trump lost legitimately.
Trump's new go-to lawyer "Sidney Powell is a crazy person," the Post editorialists said. "Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful." They suggested Trump "obsess" about the Georgia special election, which he could actually affect, and used fear and flattery to nudge him in that direction.
If Georgia elects the two Democratic challengers, "you will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes," the Post editorial says. "Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you're helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world." The Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, is Trump's favorite newspaper, Post alumna Maggie Haberman says.
The president, according to several administration officials, is laser focused on Jan 6 as the last stand for overturning the electoral outcome. But Pence’s role is procedural, not that of a Chief Justice etc.
"Securing the Senate means securing your legacy," the Post tells Trump. "If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match." And we know how much Trump loves anarchists. Peter Weber
President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.
Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.
Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"
Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight."
Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House. Peter Weber
Officials in Nashville said Sunday that Anthony Quinn Warner of nearby Antioch, Tennessee, is believed to be responsible for blowing up an RV in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, and he is the only one who died in the blast. Warner, 63, was a self-employed IT consultant who kept to himself and rarely left his house, neighbors said. His motive is not known, and investigators are trying to figure out if he intentionally targeted the AT&T building he parked near and badly damaged, knocking out cellphone and internet communications to several Southern states. The explosion also damaged about 40 other buildings.
State, federal, and local officials identified Warner just 60 hours after the explosion. They positively identified his remains through DNA recovered from the scene, a VIN number from the RV uncovered in the wreckage, and tips from people who recognized the RV that had long been parked outside Warner's house. They have not yet determined what was used to cause the huge blast.
Earlier Sunday, five of the police officers who responded to calls about the RV early Christmas morning, recounted their efforts to evacuate people from nearby buildings as a recording from the RV counted down 15 minutes until an impending blast. "That's stuff that I'll never forget, the sound of the announcement saying ... 'Evacuate now,'" said Amanda Topping, one of five officers. "Just odd. And I'm pacing back and forth because I kept on having to turn pedestrians around."
Just before the blast, the warning was replaced by a recording of the 1964 Petula Clark hit "Downtown." The part of the song that echoed down Second Avenue, The Tennessean reports, was the beginning: "When you're alone and life is making you lonely you can always go downtown. When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry seems to help, I know."
Warner did not have any known political ideologies or any known presence on social media. "To describe him as a recluse would be an excellent word," said Rick Laude, a neighbor since 2010. He appears to have gotten his affairs in order over the past few months. In November, he transferred the deed to his house to a woman in California, and earlier this month he informed a longtime client he would no longer work for them. Peter Weber
President Trump on Sunday signed into law the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and $1.4 trillion omnibus spending legislation that were packaged together and passed with bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress last week.
It was unclear whether Trump would sign the package before a looming government shutdown on Tuesday. He had expressed his displeasure with the relief bill primarily because it included just $600 stimulus checks rather than the $2,000 he preferred, but he had also complained about elements of the spending bill like foreign aid. In his statement announcing the signing, Trump called for Congress to remove what he described as "wasteful items." He added that the House will vote on $2,000 checks Monday, while the Senate will begin the process of setting up a vote on the issue.
The president's opposition appeared to blindside lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and it looked like he might veto the bill, or simply sit on it, but after reportedly changing his mind repeatedly over the last few days he relented.
Democratic and some Republican lawmakers agreed the direct payments should be heftier, but many still criticized Trump for holding off, since it put other measures like enhanced unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums in jeopardy. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), for example, said Sunday that Trump should quickly approve the bill and let Congress work on increasing the individual payments separately this week. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell