3 killed, 3 wounded in Illinois bowling alley shooting

A gunman killed three people and injured three others in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday night. Police believe the shooting was a random attack, and a 37-year-old male suspect was reportedly in custody.

"When officers arrived on the scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news briefing Saturday night. "No officers fired their weapons that we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody."

Details about the victims were mostly kept under wraps — it's not clear whether they were employees or patrons of Don Carter Lanes. Two of the victims were teenagers, but it is not known if they survived. The three wounded victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. Tim O'Donnell