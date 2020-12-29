10 things you need to know today: December 29, 2020

Biden says transition team facing 'obstruction' from Trump appointees

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team had "encountered roadblocks" and "obstruction" from political leaders in parts of the Trump administration, including the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget. "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Biden said in his home state of Delaware after a briefing from his national security and foreign policy teams. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility." Biden said many agencies critical to security "have been hollowed out, in personnel, capacity, and in morale." The acting defense secretary, Christopher Miller, said the department was cooperating with Biden's team. [CNBC, The New York Times]