10 things you need to know today: January 11, 2021

PGA board moves 2022 golf championship from Trump course

The PGA of America board voted on Sunday to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, citing last week's riot at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. "We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told The Associated Press. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster." In a statement, the Trump Organization said it had "a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America" and "they have no right to terminate the agreement." PGA of America signed the deal with Trump National in 2014, and it would have been the first major championship at a Trump course. [The Associated Press, CBS Sports]