2022 PGA Championship moved from Trump course

In the wake of Wednesday's pro-President Trump riot at the Capitol, the PGA of America board voted on Sunday to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told The Associated Press. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

In a statement, the Trump Organization said it had "a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision. This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement."

PGA of America signed the deal with Trump National in 2014, and it would have been the first major championship at a Trump course, CBS Sports reports. Waugh told AP the organization did not feel pressured or forced into severing ties. "We had to make a business decision," he said. "It's a perpetual institution. My job is to hand it off better than when I found it. One hundred years from now, we still want to be vibrant."

In 2015, after then-candidate Trump made derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants, PGA of America canceled its Grand Slam of Golf event, scheduled to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. Waugh told AP when it comes to the 2022 event, PGA of America has not yet selected a new venue, but "we've had a number of places reach out already. We think we'll have a bunch of options." Catherine Garcia