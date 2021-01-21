10 things you need to know today: January 21, 2021

Biden says Trump left him a 'very generous letter' in Oval Office

President Biden said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump left him a "very generous letter" before leaving the White House on Inauguration Day. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous," Biden said in the Oval Office after signing a flurry of executive orders on his first day in the White House. A senior Trump aide told CNN that the letter was a "personal note" wishing success for the country, and for the Biden administration in caring for the nation. The aide said writing the letter was one of the things Trump did on his last night in the White House. Every president since Ronald Reagan has left a note for his successor on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Trump said when he took office that he greatly appreciated the "thoughtful" letter former President Barack Obama wrote him. [CNN]