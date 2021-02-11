10 things you need to know today: February 11, 2021

Saudi Arabia releases women's rights activist

Saudi authorities on Wednesday released women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul after 1,001 days in jail. Hathloul, 31, was known internationally for her challenge against Saudi Arabia's ban against women driving before the law was changed in 2017. Hathloul was detained in May 2018, prompting calls by human rights groups for her release. She was sentenced in December to more than five years in prison on charges that she pushed a foreign agenda and used the internet to harm public order. A judge in Riyadh on Wednesday granted her probation but barred her from discussing claims she was tortured and sexually assaulted during interrogations. Her release came as the Saudi government, which had good relations with the Trump administration, reaches out to President Biden, who criticized the kingdom during his campaign. [The New York Times, The Guardian]