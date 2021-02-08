myanmar coup
Edit

Myanmar's military sets curfews in attempt to crack down on spreading protests

2:56 p.m.
Myanmar protests.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar's military junta, which seized control from the elected government in a coup last week, has been trying to quell nationwide protests for the last few days. Over the weekend, an internet blockade was in force, only for access to be restored 24 hours later, as demonstrators continued to take to the streets. The crowds reportedly continued to grow Monday, prompting the junta to set curfews from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and limit gatherings of more than five people, effectively banning the rallies, The Associated Press reports.

State media reportedly addressed the protests for the first time Monday, AP reports, by claiming they were endangering the country's stability. "Democracy can be destroyed if there is no discipline," the Ministry of Information said in a statement read on television. "We will have to take legal actions to prevent acts that are violating state stability, public safety, and the rule of law."

So far, the demonstrations have mostly been peaceful, although there have been reports of police firing rubber bullets and water cannons. Per AP, growth of the protests in Naypyitaw was "particularly ... striking" because it's home to many civil servants and their families, which potentially highlights the "level of anger among people" who had experienced democracy over the last few years after decades of military rule. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

raising the wage
Edit

Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

3:46 p.m.

House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S.'s federal minimum wage to $15/hour.

Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2021. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed.

A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Facebook says it will remove additional false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

3:25 p.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is "expanding" efforts to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation.

The social media company on Monday said it will be "expanding the list of false claims" about COVID-19 and vaccines that it will remove from its platform. Facebook will now take down false claims that "COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured," that "vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against," that "it's safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine," and that "vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism," it said.

Additionally, the company said that Facebook and Instagram groups, pages and accounts that "repeatedly share these debunked claims may be removed altogether," and on Instagram, the company will make it "harder to find accounts in search that discourage people from getting vaccinated."

The new policies from Facebook came in response to a ruling by the independent Facebook Oversight Board, which said the company's rules on the matter were "inappropriately vague," The New York Times reports.

Previously, Facebook announced in December it would start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that public health experts have debunked, including false conspiracy theories about them. Despite this, CNN reported this week that "misleading and fearmongering content about the COVID vaccines, as well as outright misinformation, continues to spread on the platform." Brendan Morrow

road to the Oscars
Edit

Netflix scores most Best Picture nominations for 1 studio ever at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

2:11 p.m.
Mank
Netflix

Mank is having another great day on the road to the Oscars — as is Netflix.

The film nominations for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, and Netflix's Mank led with 12 nods, including Best Picture. In fact, four of the movies nominated for Best Picture — Mank, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — are Netflix movies, which Variety reports breaks the record for most Best Picture nominations ever from one studio in a single year at the Critics Choice Awards. Across film and TV, Netflix earned a whopping 72 nominations.

The other nominees for Best Picture were Minari, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, and Sound of Metal. In addition to Mank gaining more Oscars momentum, Minari fared quite well by scoring 10 nominations, which Gold Derby described as a "coup" for the film. On the other hand, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father were among the movies that The Hollywood Reporter noted failed to get a boost, as they were left out of Best Picture.

In the acting categories, previous awards season frontrunners like Chadwick Boseman were recognized again at the Critics Choice Awards. But in addition, a few performers who were recently snubbed at the Golden Globes also earned nods, including Da 5 Bloods' Delroy Lindo, Malcolm & Marie's Zendaya, News of the World's Tom Hanks, and The Way Back's Ben Affleck. That doesn't necessarily guarantee they're back in the Oscars race, though; critics in 2020 also recognized some favorites who were ultimately snubbed at the Oscars, including Lupita Nyong'o for Us.

Still, when it comes to the Best Picture field, pundits expect quite a bit of overlap between the Critics Choice Awards' line-up and the Oscars' picks, which are set to be announced next month. Read the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees here. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

12:52 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are arguing his impeachment is unconstitutional based on a technicality.

Last week, House impeachment managers laid out their case against Trump, naming him "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and naming several instances where he allegedly provoked the attackers. But as Trump's lawyers said in a 78-page pretrial brief released Monday, combining all those allegations into just one impeachment article, among other flaws, mean the argument violates the Constitution.

A good 10 pages of the Trump lawyers' arguments is dedicated to the idea that the impeachment itself is "structurally deficient" and otherwise unconstitutional. "By charging multiple alleged wrongs in one article, the House of Representatives has made it impossible to guarantee compliance with" a piece of the Constitution that governs impeachment, the lawyers wrote. In addition, House Democrats' "theory on insurrection collapses ... because it fails to describe any violation of law whatsoever," Trump's lawyers went on. Both of these flaws mean Trump's impeachment should be dismissed, they said.

Trump's lawyers also argued against the concrete parts of the Democrats' allegation of incitement. They went into length about just what the word "fighting" means, saying that as Trump spoke more than 10,000 before a crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, he only said it "a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense." For example, while Trump said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was "fighting the House," he "was not punching any of his fellow representatives," the lawyers write. Find the whole brief here. Kathryn Krawczyk

tis the season
Edit

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping saga is getting its own documentary

12:50 p.m.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

A new documentary is on the way centering on one of the most bizarre moments of the 2020 election: the saga of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The events surrounding Rudy Giuliani's infamous post-election press conference that inexplicably took place at a landscaping business in Pennsylvania will be explored in a feature film called Four Seasons Total Documentary, reports Deadline.

Days after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump's lawyer held a press conference pushing baseless voter fraud claims at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a random small business neighboring a sex shop and a crematorium. After Trump promoted the event as taking place at "Four Seasons, Philadelphia," observers speculated the campaign may have accidentally booked the wrong location after intending to hold the press conference at a Four Seasons hotel. Later, The New York Times reported a "garbled game of telephone" was at play and that Giuliani told Trump the "intended location for the news conference and he misunderstood, assuming it was an upscale hotel."

Either way, Twitter was flooded with questions about how this head-scratching scene came together, and an announcement said this documentary will offer a "firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host" the press conference, featuring interviews with Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear," director Christopher Stoudt said. "After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country." Brendan Morrow

retirements
Edit

Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will retire at the end of his term in 2022

12:41 p.m.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he'll retire at the end of 2022 rather than seek re-election for a seventh term.

Unlike his GOP colleague Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who cited increasing partisanship in Congress as a major factor in his decision to step down, it doesn't seem like this choice was particularly complicated — Shelby, who has been in Congress for over four decades, is 86 now and will be 88 in 2022. As he put it in a statement, "for everything, there is a season."

Even if Shelby's departure was anticipated, the race to succeed him in Alabama, where the seat figures to remain Republican, could be crucial in shaping the future of the Senate GOP. The party will likely have to increasingly grapple with the direction it takes amid the growing divide between those who want to move past former President Donald Trump and those who believe he's cemented himself as the central figure in the party. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

GOP Rep. Ron Wright dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

11:46 a.m.
Ron Wright
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has died at age 67.

The Republican lawmaker died on Sunday, less than three weeks after announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis. He was hospitalized in Dallas for the past two weeks after contracting the coronavirus and died with his wife, Susan, by his side, his office said in a Monday statement.

Wright had battled lung cancer in the past few years, and his office noted he "kept a rigorous work schedule" as he was treated. In September 2020, he was hospitalized while undergoing cancer treatment.

"As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end," his office said. "Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die from COVID-19.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) was among those who paid tribute to Wright on Monday, writing, "Saddened to lose a Texas colleague to COVID-19. I served with Ron on the Education and Labor Committee, and he was a gentleman who cared deeply about public service. My condolences to his family and friends." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.