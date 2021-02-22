10 things you need to know today: February 22, 2021

Fauci: Americans might still need masks in 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief coronavirus medical adviser, said Sunday that Americans might still need to wear masks outside their homes a year from now. Fauci said the United States might have returned to "a significant degree of normality" by fall, but that continued precautions will be necessary to avoid losing ground against the pandemic. "I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low there is virtually no threat," Fauci said on CNN's State of the Union. Fauci said getting most people in the country vaccinated and "getting the level of virus in the community very, very low" will be key to reaching the point where masks are no longer necessary. Fauci's remarks came as the number of new cases are falling but the country nears the alarming milestone of 500,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths. [The New York Times, CNN]