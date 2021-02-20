Solving COVID
Israeli data shows Pfizer vaccine nearly 99 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death 2 weeks after 2nd dose

1:55 p.m.

More good news came out of Israel on Saturday when the country's health ministry released another round of data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, further affirming its effectiveness.

The latest numbers, which were compiled through Feb. 13 and compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, show that the jab has been nearly 96 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections two weeks after individuals receive their second dose. When it comes to preventing severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus, the figure jumps to an efficacy rate around 99 percent.

Israel has emerged as the world's clearest case study for determining whether the Pfizer vaccine works, since the country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. So far, the data has been consistently promising, though the situation is still fluid and under observation. Tim O'Donnell

frozen texas
Individuals in 77 Texas counties eligible for federal assistance after Biden approves disaster declaration

12:43 p.m.

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas as the state struggles to recover from deadly winter storms, the White House announced in a Saturday statement. That paves the way for federal assistance "to supplement state and local recovery efforts" in affected areas.

All 254 counties in the Lone Star State are eligible to receive public assistance, while people living in 77 counties are eligible to receive individual assistance, which "can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

In his own statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) thanked Biden, who has said he intends to travel to Texas whenever his visit is no longer seen as a hindrance to recovery efforts. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Why upcoming GOP primaries may not double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars

11:36 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump has been "unreachable" to anyone outside his limited inner circle since he left office last month, but that's about to change, Politico reports.

In the near future, Trump will begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago to make sure "every open GOP seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it," three people familiar with the strategy told Politico. Trump's plan to forge ahead has some folks concerned about a brewing war within the Republican Party, especially after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tore into Trump after he voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial, and Trump responded in turn with a scathing statement criticizing his former ally. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for instance, said he's more worried about 2022 "than I've ever been ... I don't want to eat our own."

But The Bulwark's Tim Miller doesn't expect any congressional primaries to double as Trump-McConnell proxy wars. Pointing to the upcoming race for outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) seat in the Buckeye State, Miller notes that the two major candidates who have already declared, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, were previously aligned with the centrist former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but are now both competing in the "Trump lane." Looking beyond Ohio, Miller writes that he sees "no indication" of a viable GOP candidate emerging in any Senate primary "who blames Trump" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, "admits [President] Biden won the election fairly, and argues we need to turn the page on Trump."

The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar agrees, but added that he believes McConnell himself will roll with that reality. Read more at Politico and The Bulwark. Tim O'Donnell

myanmar coup
Police reportedly kill 2 anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

10:40 a.m.
Myanmar protests.
YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

Two people protesting Myanmar's military coup were shot and killed by police in Mandalay, the country's second largest city, local media reported, per The Associated Press. Emergency workers confirmed the news to Reuters, as well. Several other serious injuries were reported on what turned into the bloodiest day since the pro-democracy movement began more than a week ago.

The mass demonstrations took shape in the wake of the military junta seizing power from Myanmar's elected government leaders earlier this month. While the atmosphere around them was initially calm, security forces have since increased their efforts curb the movement throughout, reportedly using water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds.

On Friday, a woman who was shot by police earlier in the week died, marking the first confirmed fatality since the protests began. Despite the violence, the demonstrations reportedly show no signs of slowing down. Read more at The Associated Press and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

australian open
Naomi Osaka notches 4th Grand Slam title with Australian Open win

8:58 a.m.

Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title Saturday and further solidified herself as one of the world's greatest tennis stars after defeating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.

It's the second time Osaka has emerged victorious in Melbourne, the first coming in 2019. She's also captured two U.S. Open titles. All told, ESPN notes, the 23-year-old has the third-most Grand Slam championships of any active women behind Serena Williams (whom Osaka beat in the semifinals this week) and her sister, Venus, who have 23 and seven, respectively.

Post-match, Osaka and Brady had nothing but praise for each afterward. Osaka told the upstart American that "I told everyone that would listen that you're going to be a problem — and I was right," while Brady said Osaka is "an inspiration to us all ... I hope young girls at home are watching."

Osaka also noted the presence of the crowd on hand, emblematic of Australia largely quelling the coronavirus. "I didn't play my last Grand Slam with fans," she said, referring to her 2020 U.S. Open run, "so just to have this energy, it means a lot." Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Navalny vs. Putin
Russian court rejects Navalny appeal, setting up potential transfer to penal colony

8:13 a.m.
Alexey Navalny.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian court on Saturday rejected leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence.

The decision, which was expected, did reduce the term by about six weeks, but the opposition leader is now facing around two-and-a-half years in prison. It's unclear whether Navalny will be moved from the high-security Moscow prison where he's currently being held to a penal colony, but the squashed appeal does pave the way for such a transfer, The New York Times reports.

The Kremlin is expected to face international backlash over the latest development. Per Reuters, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the Council of Europe could soon impose sanctions on Russia if Navalny isn't freed, and the Times notes Moscow, which joined the human rights-focused council in 1996, could potentially withdraw or face expulsion.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top rivals, was detained for violating parole (Navalny has said the charges are politically motivated) in January upon returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning, which he and others allege was carried out by Russia's FSB spy agency. The detention sparked mass protests across Russia, resulting in thousands of arrests. Read more at The New York Times and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

it's here
What's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill

February 19, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Democrats on Friday unveiled the final version of their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

In the past few weeks, Democrat-led House committees have been workshopping their priorities for the first relief bill of the Biden administration. The House Budget Committee has since combined the provisions into one massive bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan of 2021. It contains many measures Democrats have been talking about for weeks, including:

  • $1,400 stimulus checks for any adult making $75,000 or less per year
  • A framework to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, and hike it from $7.25 to $9.50 as soon as the bill is passed
  • Extending a $400/week unemployment boost through Aug. 29
  • $10 billion in funding for small businesses
  • A $3,000 Child Tax Credit — $3,600 for children under six
  • $219 billion for states, territories, and tribal governments to patch budget shortfalls during the pandemic
  • $6 billion for indigenous health care

The committee will take a vote on the bill Monday, and it's expected to face the whole House next week. Because Democrats raised the relief bill as part of a Budget Reconciliation, they'll only need a simple majority in the House and Senate to pass it. Still, Sen. Kirsten Synema (D-Ariz.) remains a possible holdup for the bill over her opposition to the minimum wage hike. Kathryn Krawczyk

it's over
Kim Kardashian reportedly files for divorce from Kanye West

February 19, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has reportedly come to an end.

Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from West after almost seven years of marriage, TMZ reported. The couple has four children together, and Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody.

The divorce is "as amicable as a divorce can be," TMZ wrote, adding that West is "fine with the joint custody arrangement" and the couple is "committed to co-parenting together." They reportedly have a prenuptial agreement that neither of them are contesting.

News that Kardashian and West, who have been married since May 2014, appeared headed for a divorce first emerged in early January, with Page Six quoting a source at the time as saying that "they are keeping it low-key but they are done."

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," that source also told Page Six. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s--t, and she's just had enough of it."

Numerous incidents last year sparked concerns about West's mental health. The rapper, who struggles with bipolar disorder, launched a campaign for president and during one strange rally broke down in tears and said that he and Kardashian discussed her getting an abortion when she was pregnant with their daughter North. West also made headlines with a number of bizarre Twitter rants, including one attacking Kris Jenner. Kardashian was "ready to call it quits after Kanye's outbursts," but also "felt it would be cruel to end the marriage when he wasn't doing well," TMZ reports.

Amid last year's incidents, Kardashian urged the public to show "compassion and empathy," writing that anyone who has bipolar disorder "or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand." Brendan Morrow

