10 things you need to know today: March 29, 2021

U.S. men's soccer team falls short of qualifying for Olympics

The U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for the Olympics again after losing to Honduras, 2-1, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. "Obviously, we're devastated, absolutely devastated," said U.S. Under-23 Coach Jason Kreis, who was brought on to lead the group that last qualified for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. "In our locker room, the guys are like it's a tragedy — a tragedy." In men's soccer, the Olympics are contested by the under-23 age level teams, while senior national teams focus on competitions like the World Cup and CONCACAF Nations League. The U.S. men's team has played in four Olympics but never won a medal. They failed to qualify in 2004, 2012, and 2016, and they were knocked out in the first round in Beijing in 2008. The U.S. women's team, reigning World Cup champions, qualified last year and are favorites to win a fifth gold medal in Japan this summer. [The New York Times]