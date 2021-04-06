10 things you need to know today: April 6, 2021

Gaetz denies sex allegations and says he 'absolutely' won't resign

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that he would not resign from Congress in the face of allegations that he "slept with" a 17-year-old girl. "No, I am absolutely not resigning," he wrote in a column appearing in the Washington Examiner in which he predicted that "some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" would try to get him to step down. Reports last week revealed that the Justice Department was conducting a sex-trafficking investigation to determine whether Gaetz illegally transported teens across state lines for sex. Gaetz, 38, said political enemies who were angry because he "loathes the swamp" had something to do with the allegations. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," he wrote. "And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old." [The Associated Press]