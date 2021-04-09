10 things you need to know today: April 9, 2021

Nearly 20 percent fully vaccinated in U.S.

As of Thursday, nearly 20 percent of people in the United States had received full coronavirus vaccinations. About 80 percent of K-12 teachers have received a vaccine dose. The latest figures showed that the U.S., like several other relatively wealthy nations including Britain, Chile, and Israel, is making rapid progress toward protecting people from a pandemic that has killed more than 2.9 million people worldwide and 560,000 in the U.S. The success of vaccine rollouts in these countries contrasts sharply with the situation in poorer countries. Covax — a World Health Organization-backed push for equitable vaccine distribution — hopes to get enough doses to cover up to 20 percent of the populations in participating countries by the end of 2021, but it might fall short. "It's unconscionable," said Zain Rizvi of the watchdog group Public Citizen. "Many countries will be lucky if by the end of the year they are close to where the U.S. is now." [The Washington Post]