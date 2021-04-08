'international embarrassment'
Edit

Biden calls for Congress to act on gun violence: 'Enough prayers. Time for some action.'

1:40 p.m.

President Biden on Thursday unveiled new planned executive actions to address gun violence in the United States, describing this "epidemic" as a "blemish on our character as a nation."

Biden while speaking in the Rose Garden discussed numerous "immediate, concrete actions" he's taking to address gun violence, while also urging additional action from Congress.

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said.

The president said his administration will seek to "reign in the proliferation" of "ghost guns," homemade guns without serial numbers. The Justice Department will also produce a new annual report on firearms trafficking, and the administration will move to further regulate weapons with stabilizing braces, Biden said. The DOJ will additionally publish model "red flag" legislation to flag family members who shouldn't be allowed to purchase firearms, per NBC News.

Outside of these executive actions, Biden also called for "much more" action from Congress, including banning assault weapons and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers, and he described the latter step as a top priority.

"They've offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress," Biden said. "But they've passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action."

The president argued against the notion that these actions infringe on the Second Amendment, saying "no amendment to the Constitution is absolute." He concluded his remarks by saying that "the idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation."

House Democrats' background check bill that Biden called for the Senate to pass, Politico's Burgess Everett noted, "as of now doesn't have 50 votes," while Punchbowl News' Anna Palmer added that it's "hard to see an assault weapon ban making it through the House." Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Former NFL player reportedly identified as suspect in South Carolina shooting

12:05 p.m.
Phillip Adams
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Former NFL player Phillip Adams has reportedly been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting in South Carolina.

The former NFL star allegedly shot and killed five people in South Carolina and died by suicide on Thursday, The Associated Press reported, citing a source briefed on the investigation.

A prominent doctor, Dr. Robert Lesslie, was killed in the shooting, as was his wife and their two grandchildren and a man who was working at the home, officials said. A sixth person was also reportedly hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to The Daily Beast, the shooting took place on Wednesday at Lesslie's home outside of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and the suspect was found following an eight-hour manhunt.

Adams, who had reportedly been treated by the doctor, played for six teams over five seasons in the NFL, including the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris told the AP that Lesslie was "one of those people that everybody knows" in Rock Hill.

"It is impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said Thursday. "Please join me in lifting them up in prayers, and wrapping them in the same love and support they've shown many of us over the years." Brendan Morrow

on the house
Edit

John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

10:56 a.m.
John Boehner
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In another excerpt from his upcoming book, former House Speaker John Boehner writes that he'd "never seen anybody treat a staffer" like former President Donald Trump once did.

Boehner will release his memoir On the House next week, and on Thursday, Punchbowl News published an excerpt in which Boehner recalls once golfing with two insurance executives and Trump before he was elected president.

The former Republican leader says that as the group was getting ready to play, Trump asked a young staffer of Boehner's, who they called BJ, for the names of the two executives, and the staffer said, "I think they're Joe and Jeff." This turned out to not be correct, and when Trump and Boehner discovered they had been repeatedly calling the executives by the wrong names, the future president was allegedly quite upset.

"He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back," Boehner writes. "Then Trump shouted, 'What are you, some kind of idiot?' He pointed to the rest of our impromptu foursome. 'These guys’ names are Mike and David!'"

Boehner goes on to write that Trump shouted at the staffer, "You want to know how to remember somebody’s name? You f---ing LISTEN!" Though Boehner says that "we laughed about that at the time, and since," he adds that "I'd never seen anybody treat a staffer like that," and he suggests that there was "something dark" about this incident.

"This was real anger, over something very, very small," Boehner writes. "We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country."

The new excerpt from Boehner's book comes after The New York Times published quotes from it in which the former Republican leader rips into Trump, saying he incited a "bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons" while calling his election fraud claims "bulls---." Brendan Morrow

trump investigations
Edit

The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

8:37 a.m.
Trump family cuts the ribbon
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement.

Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems."

People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." Peter Weber

she's running?
Edit

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale

8:28 a.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner may be eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out.

The reality TV star and former athlete has reportedly been exploring running for governor of California, and CNN reports she's "getting advice" about how to set up the possible campaign from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Parscale is "providing guidance" to Jenner on who to pick to fill roles in the potential campaign, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. The two have reportedly known each other for several years, and Parscale is helping as a "friend" but isn't a paid adviser, according to CNN.

In July 2020, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew a disappointingly small crowd, and he later stepped away from the campaign following an incident in which he was involuntarily detained by police after "threatening to harm himself," officials said.

Axios previously reported that Jenner was talking with political consultants and "actively" exploring a run for governor as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election. She's reportedly also being assisted by Caroline Wren, who worked for a fundraising committee that raised money for Trump's 2020 campaign and helped organize a rally he addressed on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot, per Axios.

Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying the "trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president" and that Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

7:12 a.m.
Israel vaccinates against COVID-19
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital.

"We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely.

Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

6:17 a.m.

Americans are getting vaccinated — and professionally groomed, finally — but COVID-19 isn't done with us yet, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The U.K. variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., making it the most sickening British import since Piers Morgan."

"Speaking of awful things about to go away," Colbert said, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "is currently under investigation for violating federal sex-trafficking laws for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. ... Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, but sources say that just before the previous president left office, Gaetz asked for a blanket pardon" for "any illegal activity he's ever done — like innocent people do." Thanks to his close relationship with Trump, Gaetz "had reason to believe he might get that pardon," but White House lawyers reportedly shot down the request as a bad precedent, he said. "Do you know how shady you have to be for No. 45's lawyers to go, 'No that's a bad look'?" He turned that into a Rudy Giuliani joke.

But Gaetz isn't a total pariah — he's a featured speaker at a pro-Trump women's group conference, Colbert said. "You could say that's putting the fox in the hen house, but Gaetz would rather hang out with the eggs."

The Late Show had some other ideas for mismatched speakers.

Gaetz asking Trump for a pardon, "that's not suspicious," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "You know you haven't done anything wrong when you check in with the president to ask for a pardon in case you happen to get accused of a sex crime somewhere down the line." Trump "weighed in on the story with a two-sentence statement" insisting Gaetz never asked him for a pardon, he said, but that's after his advisers reportedly "talked him out of a full-throated defense of Gaetz. Which is sad, because Matt Gaetz really was the son Donald Trump never had, even though he had a couple."

"Aides say that Trump is focused on getting friendly Republicans elected in the 2022 midterms, and if Republicans can take the House, Trump loyalists have said that they would push to install Trump as the new speaker of the House," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Yeah, because that's what Trump's good at, speaking." You can watch him imagine how aides would try to sell that idea to Trump below. Peter Weber

NRA in Disarray
Edit

Wayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

4:07 a.m.
Wayne LaPierre
Scott Olson/Getty Images

National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre acknowledged in court Wednesday that he did not inform most of the NRA's board before he pushed the gun organization into bankruptcy protection in January. LaPierre also conceded he should have disclosed his several free trips on a 108-foot luxury yacht owned by David McKenzie, a Hollywood producer closely tied to four vendors the NRA paid $100 million in recent years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The NRA is facing off in bankruptcy court against New York Attorney General Letitia James and the gun group's largest creditor, estranged longtime advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. James filed a broad lawsuit against the NRA last summer, seeking its dissolution over alleged self-dealing by LaPierre and other top NRA executives, plus other financial malfeasance. New York and Ackerman McQueen are trying to block the NRA's Chapter 11 filing.

The New York attorney general and the NRA both basically seem to agree that the NRA is financially solvent, and that it has filed for bankruptcy — pausing the New York lawsuit and other litigation — to avoid scrutiny from New York authorities. Whether the NRA can cloak itself in bankruptcy protection and reincorporate in Texas from New York, where it chartered as a nonprofit in 1871, will be up to Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas. Hale on Wednesday called this "the most important motion I've ever heard as a judge."

LaPierre said in a deposition filed over the weekend that he and his family took refuge in the Bahamas, on McKenzie's yacht and at a resort the producer paid for, several times between 2013 and 2018 due to threats he received after mass shootings in Parlkand, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut. The yacht, Illusions, "was offered as a security retreat where we could be safe and feel safe," LaPierre said. "This was the one place that I hope could feel safe, where I remember getting there going, 'Thank God I'm safe, nobody can get me here.'"

Under questioning, LaPierre said he neither paid to use the yacht nor reported it on financial disclosure forms, as required. He also conceded that his security director did not assess the security of the yacht or do background checks on its cook and other staff. LaPierre also cited security concerns when trying to have Ackerman McQueen buy him a $6 million mansion in a gated Dallas suburb in 2018 and when he treated his house for mosquitoes, The Washington Post reports. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.