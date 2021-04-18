10 things you need to know today: April 18, 2021

Generals reportedly cautioned Biden against full Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden's decision to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021 was not in line with recommendations from top U.S. military commanders, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times report. Among those advising Biden to retain the current of 2,500 troops while working to cement a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban were: Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East; Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, who leads NATO forces in Afghanistan; and Gen. Mark Miller, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a retired general, also cautioned against a full withdrawal, U.S. officials told the Journal. Their shared concerns are over the possibility that a U.S. departure would undermine security, which is already very fragile, in the country. Biden reportedly carefully weighed the generals' input, but opted to move forward with the full-scale strategy. [The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal]