10 things you need to know today: April 26, 2021

Michigan COVID-19 wave hits people in their 30s and 40s hard

As Michigan faces the most dangerous coronavirus outbreak in the United States, more and more younger and middle-aged adults are winding up in hospitals with the most severe cases of COVID-19. Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the most of any state in the nation and more than California and Texas combined. Roughly twice as many of the coronavirus patients being hospitalized in the new wave are in their 30s and 40s than were during last fall's peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. One reason for the shift is a vaccination push to cover the most vulnerable. A majority of Michigan residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. But another reason is that the outbreak is being driven by the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which is spreading rapidly in younger age groups. [The New York Times, The Associated Press]