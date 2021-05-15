10 things you need to know today: May 15, 2021

Local officials 'scrambling' to pivot after CDC updates mask guideline

State and local officials across the country are "scrambling" to adjust masking and social distancing guidelines and messaging, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was safe for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go without a mask or practicing social distancing in most situations, indoors or outdoors. Though existing mask policies vary greatly by city and state, officials spent much of Friday determining how to implement the CDC's new guidelines, or whether they should continue to advise masking. As of Friday, 36 percent of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 64 percent are not. One of the major points of confusion for local officials in implementing the new guideline is how to determine who is vaccinated. [The New York Times]