South Carolina Republicans unseat Trump-opposed Rep. Tom Rice in primary, retain Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) was defeated by state Rep. Russell Fry (R), The Associated Press projects, in one of two South Carolina primary races in which former President Donald Trump endorsed the challenger. Rice, who has represented South Carolina's 7th Congressional District for five terms, angered the former president and his supporters by voting to impeach Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, and Rice is the first to be unseated, though four decided not to seek reelection.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), on the other hand, won her race against Trump-backed opponent Katie Arrington in the 1st Congressional District. The split verdict reflects the mixed success Trump has had in his attempt to punish Republican lawmakers he deems insufficiently loyal.

Mace criticized Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection and voted to certify President Biden's victory, but she tried to get back in his good graces by pledging her support in front of Trump Tower earlier this year and noting to her constituents that she worked to elect Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Trump still endorsed Arrington, a former state representative who lost her race against Democrat Joe Cunningham in the 1st District in 2018. Mace defeated Cunningham in 2020. Cunningham won Tuesday's Democratic primary to challenge Gov. Henry McMaster (R) in November.