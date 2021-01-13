impeachment round 2
Freshman GOP congresswoman believes Trump should be held accountable for Capitol riots but opposes 'rushed' impeachment

11:19 a.m.

Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has been critical of President Trump in the wake of the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week, and on Wednesday, during her first speech on the House floor, she said he needs to be held "accountable" for his role in stoking violence, as does anyone who else who contributed, including her own colleagues.

With that in mind, she said the House has "every right" to impeach the president, but even so, she suggested she wouldn't vote in favor of sending the article to the Senate. Her apparent opposition is mostly on procedural grounds — Mace believes the lower chamber is rushing the vote, which, in her view, "violates due process." In addition to her floor speech, Mace told The National Journal "there would be more success if it were done properly over time, with deliberations, investigations, and evidence presented."

If Mace votes against the article later Wednesday as expected, she likely won't prevent its passage, given the Democratic majority, though it does signal there will only be a handful of House GOP defections. Tim O'Donnell

Airbnb to cancel reservations in D.C. during week of Biden's inauguration

11:49 a.m.
Airbnb
Carl Court/Getty Images

Following the recent deadly attack on the Capitol building, Airbnb is canceling reservations in Washington, D.C., during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The company announced Wednesday it "will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the inauguration week," as well as "prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time." Full refunds will be provided to guests whose reservations were canceled, and Airbnb will reimburse hosts as well, the company said.

Airbnb cited the fact that officials have asked Americans not to travel to D.C. for the event, also saying "we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the inauguration."

Previously, Airbnb said it would take steps to prevent anyone who participated in the recent storming of the Capitol building from making reservations in D.C. for the inauguration, as CNN reported. On Wednesday, the company said it had "identified numerous individuals" involved with the Capitol riot and banned them from the platform.

The recent pro-Trump attack on the Capitol has raised new security concerns surrounding the inauguration, although prior to the riot, Biden's team already urged Americans not to travel to D.C. for the scaled-back event due to COVID-19 concerns. Brendan Morrow

Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

11:04 a.m.

For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.

As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.

Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.

Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.

Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tom Hanks to host a primetime TV special for Biden's inauguration

10:27 a.m.
Tom Hanks
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing in the stars for a primetime inauguration special.

Biden's inaugural committee will produce a 90-minute inauguration special that will air next week and be hosted by Tom Hanks, featuring performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi, Politico and Variety reported on Wednesday. The "Celebrating America" special, according to Politico, will also "spotlight American heroes" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program," Tony Allen, CEO of Biden's presidential inaugural committee, said, per Politico.

Biden's inauguration has been dramatically scaled back due to the pandemic, with in-person celebrations canceled and supporters being urged to stay home. The TV special, Politico reports, is being modeled after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which took place virtually last year and featured celebrity hosts including Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The inauguration special is set to air on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, and it will also reportedly stream online via several platforms. Brendan Morrow

GOP congressmembers led 'reconnaissance' tours through Capitol before attack, Democrat says

9:48 a.m.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) has accused her Republican colleagues of leading "reconnaissance" tours through the Capitol the day before President Trump supporters attacked the building.

Sherrill is among a bipartisan majority of the House demanding Trump's removal via the 25th amendment or impeachment. And as the former prosecutor made clear during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday, she also wants to make sure Republican members of Congress who "incited this violent crime" are "held accountable," though she didn't list specific names.

"We can't have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the election results," Sherrill said Wednesday. So while she supports efforts to remove Trump, Sherrill also "intend[s] to see that those members of Congress who abetted him, those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5, on reconnaissance for the next day" are "held accountable" and perhaps even removed from office.

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday night that he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency. Democrats are pressing forward with another impeachment effort against Trump, this time with the support of one of the body's most powerful Republicans. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

9:46 a.m.

Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.

The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.

The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. Tim O'Donnell

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

9:05 a.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.

The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons.

"I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."

Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed.

"But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.

She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." Brendan Morrow

U.K. begins large trial of new COVID-19 treatment inhaled into the lungs

8:28 a.m.
Spanish COVID nurse uses an inhaler
David Ramos/Getty Images

Britain on Tuesday began a large-scale trial of a new COVID-19 treatment in which patients inhale aerosolized interferon beta proteins into the lungs with a nebulizer. The treatment, developed at Southampton University Hospital and produced by biotech firm Synairgen, cut the odds of COVID-19 patients developing severe symptoms by nearly 80 percent, according to a small, phase 2 trial of 100 patients. The new phase 3 study involves more than 600 subjects in 20 countries, half of whom will get the treatment and half a placebo inhalant.

The body produces interferon beta to fight off viral infections, but the new coronavirus appears to suppress production of the proteins as part of its mechanism to evade patients' immune responses, BBC News reports. Synairgen hopes a direct shot of aerosolized interferon beta straight to the lungs will provoke a strong anti-viral response. The early results are promising, but experts warn that promising treatments don't always pan out.

"We've had other drugs in similar circumstances, we've had hydroxychloroquine, for example," Dr. Lamis Latif tells BBC News. "But again, when that reached further trials, it wasn't as promising as it initially made up to be. Peter Weber

