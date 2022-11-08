Maura Healey becomes 1st woman and openly lesbian governor in Massachusetts

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey made history on Tuesday night, becoming Massachusetts' first woman governor as well as the first openly lesbian governor in the country, reports NPR.

Healey defeated former state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) in the race, and also flipped the governor seat after eight years of Republican control under Gov. Charlie Baker. Diehl was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Healey was consistently ahead in the polls and was expected to win the race.

During her campaign, Healey promised "access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts" as well as job training and affordable childcare.

She might not be the only openly lesbian woman to become governor on Tuesday night, as Democrat Tina Kotek is in the running in Oregon. "I'm proud of who I am," Healy has said. "Kids need to understand and believe that they are loved, they are seen, and that they can be whoever they are."