Black Republicans and Democrats dominate list of top Senate fundraisers

wait till i get my money right

As the 2022 midterms approach, Black Senate candidates have emerged as the top fundraisers for both parties, The Boston Globe reported Monday.

Per the Globe, which based its report on data from the Federal Election Commission, "For the last three quarters, Black candidates have been the top fund-raisers in their respective parties. And four Black candidates ranked among the top five money-raisers for the last three months of 2021."

These four spots were held by two Democrats — Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Val Demmings — and two Republicans — Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and Harschel Walker.

Warnock tops the list with $9.8 million, followed by white Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) with $8.9 million, Demmings ($7.2 million), Scott ($7 million), and Walker ($5.3 million).

Warnock and Scott are incumbents, while Walker and Demmings are challenging Warnock and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), respectively.

Walker, a Trump-endorsed former NFL star, and Warnock, who pastored Martin Luther King Jr.'s church before winning his seat in a special election last year, are neck-and-neck in the polls.

Most sources consider Scott's seat to be safe.

Demmings, the only Black woman on the list, trails Rubio by several points.