The quiet effort to disrupt state election systems

The "Big Lie" is on the ballot in this year's midterm elections. In a number of states, Republicans are running candidates who support the false notion that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election. And a number of those candidates are running to become the top elections official in their respective states. If they win, the rules under which American elections are contested could change radically before the next presidential campaign.

"Would-be secretaries cannot unilaterally rewrite state election law on their own," Zach Montellaro points out at Politico. But "there are opportunities for election deniers to remake their state's election procedures in their image."

Who are these pro-Trump Republicans who want to run their states' elections, and how could they upend the 2024 campaign? Here's everything you need to know:

Who are these candidates, anyway?

"In at least 11 states, the Republican nominee for the job of overseeing future elections is someone who has questioned, rejected, or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election," CNN reports. That includes GOP candidates in three swing states: Mark Finchem of Arizona, Kristina Karamo of Michigan, and Jim Marchant of Nevada. But it doesn't include another swing state, Pennsylvania, where the governor appoints the top election official — and where Doug Mastriano, who chartered buses to the Capitol on Jan. 6, is the Republican nominee for the top job.

Together, some of these candidates have formed the America First Secretary of State Coalition, a group that "shares conspiracy theories about unfounded election fraud and exchanges ideas on how radically to reconstruct election systems" The Guardian reports.

Perhaps the most infamous of the candidates is Finchem, in Arizona, another Republican candidate who was close to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and has ties to the QAnon movement. He hasn't won the office, but he's already disrupting this year's election — along with Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, he sued and lost to force Arizona officials to hand-count ballots in this November's election instead of using machines. Trump lost Arizona in 2020, of course, but the New York Times reports that in May, Finchem sent an email to supporters saying that if he'd held the state elections post in 2020, "we would have won. Plain and simple."

How might they actually affect elections in their states?

Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA, says the election-denying candidates raise two questions: "One: Are they going to administer elections fairly?" he told NPR. "And two: Even if they do, are others going to believe that they administer elections fairly?"