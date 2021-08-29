Lindsey Graham: U.S. presidents will be dealing with Biden's Afghanistan 'catastrophe' for next 20 years

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes President Biden's attempt to to take the 20-year war in Afghanistan "off the plate for future presidents" has backfired and will, in fact, do the opposite.

"For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe," Graham told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, referring to the U.S. evacuation process. "This war has not ended. We've entered into a new, deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charge of Afghanistan.

Graham also argued Biden's strategy has "set the conditions for another 9/11," adding that he's "never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am right now."

Graham wasn't the only Republican senator to express displeasure with the White House on the network shows Sunday — Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) took aim at both Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) agreed with Graham that the withdrawal did not end the war and only served to leave the U.S. "in a weaker position"

