How to avoid overspending on Prime Day

It's already maybe a little bit too easy to buy things on Amazon: Just a few quick clicks of a button to confirm some pre-entered information, or a single press of the mouse for one-click ordering. So when you throw in the plethora of deals available on Amazon Prime Day, it's easy to see how someone could get a little carried away and end up overspending.
It is possible, though, to spend responsibly on Prime Day.
Set some limits ahead of time
Setting limits — both on how much you can spend and how many items you can buy — can help you stay in check on Prime Day. "Even if this limit is self-imposed, it can successfully trick you into staying within your budget," said CNBC Select.
Sit down before the shopping frenzy begins and consider what limits you're comfortable sticking within, given your budgetary and other constraints. For instance, you might pledge to buy no more than three items, or cap your spending at $150.
Make a list and stick to it
"Navigating a sale as vast as Prime Day without a list can be not only overwhelming but also lead to overspending," added CNBC Select. Aim to log onto Amazon with a shopping plan fully formulated as opposed to just scrolling through page after page of deals and getting lured by what seem like good prices. You'll want to aim to put items on your list that you've actually been considering purchasing and that tend to be well-priced at this time of the year.
If you're worried that scrolling will simply lead to temptation, "you can sign up to be notified when the item goes on sale and skip the temptation brought on by browsing the sales," said CNBC Select.
Take the time to comparison shop
Just because something is marked as a deal doesn't mean it is (or that it's the best one currently on offer). Before you check out, "take a second to Google the items you're considering so you can see the price across multiple stores," suggested Wired.
There are also some helpful tools that you can use to see some details on an item's price history. One is called Camelcamelcamel, which "tracks Amazon's prices over time," Wired said. All you have to do is paste the Amazon link or an item's ASIN into the search bar and "you'll be able to see an item's lowest recorded price, its average price, and how frequently the price fluctuates." Or, if you're opposed to opening a new tab, there's also a downloadable extension called Keepa, which "shows the recent price history for products directly on the Amazon page," added Wired.
Pause before purchasing
This might seem antithetical to the limited-time deals offered on Prime Day, but it's critical to curbing impulse buys. "Prime Day is such a risk because it creates a sense of urgency. In reality, you should be taking your time," Lauren Anastasio, certified financial planner and director of financial advice at investing app Stash, told CNBC Select.
"Put an item in your cart on the first day and wait 24 hours before deciding to go through with purchasing it," CNBC Select suggested. That way can more clearly assess "if you really need the product instead of just buying it in the moment."
Another suggestion that Anastasio offered to CNBC Select was to think about the purchase in relation to your future self. "If you can look ahead and imagine the expense meaningfully impacting your life, it's probably worth it," Anastasio said. But "if you anticipate any buyer's remorse because you wish you had saved the money or spent it more wisely, it's best to refrain."
And even if an item does sell out on Amazon Prime by the time you decide you really do want to buy it, there's still "a high chance that another store will be offering a similar or matching discount," said Wired. "Sometimes expired deals can come back in stock, too."
Maintain some perspective
Amazon Prime Day might be a popular sale, but it's certainly not the only sale of the year. There will always be more sales to come, and some might even have better deals on other items, said CNBC Select.
The "mid-July sales season is a great time to stock up on some items, including school supplies and fitness trackers, but it might not be the best time for other purchases," CNBC Select added. For instance, bedding and mattresses may go for cheaper over Labor Day, whereas gaming consoles and kitchen supplies tend to go for less during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
