How to avoid overspending on Prime Day

It's already maybe a little bit too easy to buy things on Amazon: Just a few quick clicks of a button to confirm some pre-entered information, or a single press of the mouse for one-click ordering. So when you throw in the plethora of deals available on Amazon Prime Day, it's easy to see how someone could get a little carried away and end up overspending.

It is possible, though, to spend responsibly on Prime Day.

Set some limits ahead of time

Setting limits — both on how much you can spend and how many items you can buy — can help you stay in check on Prime Day. "Even if this limit is self-imposed, it can successfully trick you into staying within your budget," said CNBC Select.

Sit down before the shopping frenzy begins and consider what limits you're comfortable sticking within, given your budgetary and other constraints. For instance, you might pledge to buy no more than three items, or cap your spending at $150.

Make a list and stick to it

"Navigating a sale as vast as Prime Day without a list can be not only overwhelming but also lead to overspending," added CNBC Select. Aim to log onto Amazon with a shopping plan fully formulated as opposed to just scrolling through page after page of deals and getting lured by what seem like good prices. You'll want to aim to put items on your list that you've actually been considering purchasing and that tend to be well-priced at this time of the year.

If you're worried that scrolling will simply lead to temptation, "you can sign up to be notified when the item goes on sale and skip the temptation brought on by browsing the sales," said CNBC Select.

Take the time to comparison shop

Just because something is marked as a deal doesn't mean it is (or that it's the best one currently on offer). Before you check out, "take a second to Google the items you're considering so you can see the price across multiple stores," suggested Wired.