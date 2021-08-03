All sides of the political spectrum are calling on Andrew Cuomo to resign

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James' bombshell investigation into Andrew Cuomo (D), which found he had sexually harassed 11 female current and former state employees, the New York governor is facing fervent calls to resign — from all sides of the political spectrum.

Some of Tuesday's pushback is renewed from March, when several of the allegations intitially surfaced, per Twitter and a list compiled by The Intelligencer.

Remember that the vast majority of the New York Congressional Democratic delegation -- as well as both sitting U.S. Senators -- have ALREADY called on Andrew Cuomo to resign... — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 3, 2021

Note: Gillibrand previously called for Cuomo to resign in March https://t.co/ajFn3CSIim — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

My full statement on the New York Attorney General's investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/PA3x0D4ySW — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) August 3, 2021

On 3/3/21 I called on Gov. Cuomo to #resign. Sexual harassment is abuse of power & the investigation (read here https://t.co/oPuMozcd0D) confirms it. 3 women is 3 too many. There r 11. His power grab goes beyond women too-nursing home deaths & a book deal. It's time. https://t.co/VaTxZ8QUBe — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) August 3, 2021

Today's report from @NewYorkStateAG makes painfully clear what we already knew: Governor Cuomo is unfit to lead our state. For the good of our state and the many individuals he's harmed, I reiterate my call for him to resign. https://t.co/8giApKUfdq — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) August 3, 2021

Thank you NYS Attorney General @TishJames for conducting this thorough & independent review, talking to scores of witnesses, reviewing thousands of documents & providing the evidence for this clear conclusion: Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser who has broken State & Federal laws. — Brad Lander (@bradlander) August 3, 2021

The facts are clear. Andrew Cuomo is unfit to lead and must resign or be removed from office. — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) August 3, 2021

“Even though the Governor may be powerful the truth had more power”. Thank you @TishJames for putting party politics aside & believing in women. This is a victory for so many who have been harassed & forced into silence & out of work. It’s time to resign @NYGovCuomo — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 3, 2021

But other lawmakers and pundits, including GOP Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), appear to be weighing in for the first time.

No one should be above the law—and that includes Andrew Cuomo. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 3, 2021

Time for Governor Cuomo to resign. There is no excuse, time is up. https://t.co/1Op4wL7QvA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 3, 2021