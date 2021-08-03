All sides of the political spectrum are calling on Andrew Cuomo to resign

Speed Reads
Following New York Attorney General Letitia James' bombshell investigation into Andrew Cuomo (D), which found he had sexually harassed 11 female current and former state employees, the New York governor is facing fervent calls to resign — from all sides of the political spectrum.
Some of Tuesday's pushback is renewed from March, when several of the allegations intitially surfaced, per Twitter and a list compiled by The Intelligencer.
But other lawmakers and pundits, including GOP Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), appear to be weighing in for the first time.