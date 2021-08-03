Andrew Cuomo shares bizarre kissing montage in response to sexual harassment report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took a very...interesting approach in defending himself on Tuesday following a bombshell report from New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found the governor had sexually harassed multiple women while in office, including several aides and employees.

Most notably, Cuomo shared a rather bizarre montage of him kissing and hugging, well, anyone and everyone (including former President Bill Clinton) over the years. But what was likely an attempt at explaining away his controversial and inappropriate actions as a longstanding habit left some with more questions than answers.

Andrew Cuomo really thought this montage was a good idea pic.twitter.com/yTzzP9mdaD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 3, 2021

Apparently it was someone's job to collect photos of Cuomo kissing and touching people over the years https://t.co/lqHBwGf29R — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 3, 2021

"I do it with everyone," is an interesting defense of sexually inappropriate behavior. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) August 3, 2021

Furthermore, Cuomo used his videotaped response to assert that his "office is a demanding place to work" and "not for everyone," while also noting that "politics is an ugly business" — something MSNBC's Chris Jansing flags as a perhaps concerning line of defense for someone accused of sexual harassment.

"My office is a demanding place to work. And it's not for everyone" - not sure how that responds to multiple sexual harassment allegations. Nor quoting his dad, "Politics is an ugly business" — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) August 3, 2021

Cuomo also in his statement claimed he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," per The Wall Street Journal. In addition, the governor released "an 85-page written response," most of which is reportedly "photos of him hugging people and other politicians hugging people."

Gov. Cuomo has released an 85-page written response to the independent investigation, but it's only 26 pages of text. Most of the rest is dozens of photos of him hugging people and other politicians hugging people: https://t.co/qjNW1idpOY pic.twitter.com/AmyfNpKzXG — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 3, 2021

The AG's report has spurred lawmakers and pundits on both sides of the aisle to issue and renew calls for Cuomo to resign.