Kathy Hochul warns of 'turnover' in first press conference since Cuomo resignation

Incoming New York governor Kathy Hochul came out swinging during her first press conference on Wednesday, vowing to "fight like hell" for New Yorkers with an administration she says will look different from that of newly-resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

"The promise I make to all New Yorkers right here and right now: I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I've always done and always will," said Hochul.

"In 13 days, I will officially become the 57th Governor of the state of New York," says Kathy Hochul in her first address since Cuomo's resignation. "The promise I make to all New Yorkers right here and right now: I will fight like hell for you every single day" pic.twitter.com/XsYzqzMhZ1 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 11, 2021

Hochul also warned that anyone named as "doing anything unethical" in the state attorney general's report that led to Cuomo's resignation will not remain in her administration. "Oh, there'll be turnover," she said.

Furthermore, Hochul, who noted her distant relationship with the governor, vowed that at the end of her term — "whenever it ends" — "no one will ever describe my administration as a 'toxic work environment,'" a phrase that appeared many times in the AG's report outlining the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

"Oh there'll be turnover," NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says, specifying: "Nobody who is named as doing anything unethical in the report will remain in my administration." "The governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise.” pic.twitter.com/RlV1Kf4N9h — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 11, 2021

Hochul will take office in 13 days, when Cuomo's resignation officially goes into effect. "I want people to know that I'm ready for this," she said Wednesday. "It's not something we expected or asked for, but I'm fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York."