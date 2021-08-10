Kathy Hochul to become New York State's first female governor following Andrew Cuomo's resignation

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to replace newly-resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and become the first female governor of the state of New York.

"I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down," wrote Hochul in a tweet on Tuesday. "It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers." She added that she is "prepared to lead as New York State's 57th governor."

In his resignation, which will take effect in 14 days, Cuomo described Hochul as "smart and competent," and said her transition must be "seamless," writes The Hollywood Reporter. A Western New York native, Hochul joined Cuomo's team in 2014, but has "largely been cut off from his inner circle," reports The New York Times. Following the release of the state attorney general's disturbing 165-page sexual harassment report, Hochul called Cuomo's behavior "repulsive," and suggested her loyalties to him had waned, per the Times.