Andrew Cuomo announces resignation in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday announced his resignation, which he said will be effective in 14 days to allow for a smooth transition to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo surfaced late last year and more women came forward throughout 2021, prompting an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. The findings, unveiled last week, took a definitive stance that the allegations were legitimate, but Cuomo continued to deny them and initially said he would stay on until the courts ruled on the matter.

Ultimately, though, it seems calls for him to step down from New York state Democrats proved too much. In a televised statement, Cuomo didn't reverse his denial, but suggested he'd be a distraction if he stayed on the job and said leaving office would be the "best way I can help" New York.