Austin. Set beside Lake Austin, a reservoir on the Colorado River, this four-bedroom home comes with a boathouse, dock, and boat lift. The Italian Renaissance–style building has an open layout, ­cathedral ceilings, travertine and wood floors, and a recording studio, game room, and master suite with spa bathroom.

The tiered 1-acre lot, landscaped with palm, oak, and fruit trees, features an outdoor kitchen, a pool, and a koi pond. $3,900,000. Foreman Property Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, (512) 554-8298.

Groton, Connecticut. This 1837 five-bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Mystic River. Inside are wide-plank floors, French doors, a grand staircase, multiple fireplaces, a wine cellar, a formal living room and dining space, and a chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, a center island, and a breakfast and entertainment area.

Outside are lawns, patios, a mature flower garden and trees, and a private dock. $2,150,000. William Turner, New England Properties/BHHS, (860) 501-5453.

Springdale, Montana. Top Water Springs, a three-­bedroom fishing cabin built in 2015, sits on the banks of the Yellowstone River. The open-plan home ­features high ceilings, a master bedroom with oversize ­windows on the river, and an outdoor covered porch with fireplace.

The 230-acre property has more than a mile of river frontage, a spring-fed wetland, a spawning stream, and expansive views of the Crazy Mountains. $2,950,000. B Elfland, Hall and Hall, (406) 577-3742.

Bristol, Maine. This three-story, three-bedroom home includes 180 feet of deep waterfront and a dock on the Damariscotta River. The house has a formal foyer, a ­cherrywood study, four fireplaces, and a lower level with bar, wine cellar, and pool room.

Outside are decks and a stone patio with river views, 5 acres of landscaped lawns and mature pines, and two garages with multiple flexible-space rooms. $1,650,000. Connie Moss, Legacy ­Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 563-2775.

Rocky River, Ohio. The Ferry Estate, a five-­bedroom Georgian ­Revival, overlooks the Rocky River. The four-­level house features a three-story marble foyer, inlaid ceilings, a chef's kitchen, a dining room with an original mural, a master suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa tub, and a top-floor wraparound deck.

A wooded private path leads to a boat dock on the river, which feeds into Lake Erie. $2,799,000. Gregg Wasilko and James Bennett, Howard Hanna, (440) 521-1757.

Hartford, Vermont. Standing on the banks of the ­Ottaquechee, this Energy Star–certified home features direct water access and river views from the deck.

The three-story house has a bedroom and bath on each level, an open kitchen–living room area with Brazilian cherry floors, and a bonus room and walk-out storage space for kayaks. The property includes 180 feet of riverfront, a lawn, and mature trees. $497,000. Evan Pierce, Four Seasons/Sotheby's International Realty, (201) 401-4934.

